How to watch Hanyu Yuzuru at 'Fantasy on Ice 2022' in Nagoya

The Hanyu Yuzuru-led figure skating's 'Fantasy on Ice' tour in Japan is opening its second act at the Nippongaishi Hall in Nagoya on Friday (3 June).

The four-stop show wrapped up its first weekend in Makuhari, Chiba Prefecture, last week. Here's what went down during the opening night on 27 May, Hanyu's first public appearance since the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The cast for Nagoya remains unchanged from Makuhari including Hanyu and fellow Olympic gold medallist Arakawa Shizuka, to the likes of Javier Fernandez and Johnny Weir from overseas.

The full list of skaters and schedule can be found here in our preview.

For those in Japan who missed out on a ticket, the show on Sunday will be broadcast live on CS TV Asahi. A replay will be aired on Nagoya's local terrestrial channel on 2 July.

It will also be streamed - for one day only on 5 June - in 90 movie theatres nationwide. Details in Japanese of the live viewing are here.

The event unfortunately will not be broadcast or livestreamed online for a worldwide audience. More details on the event's official Twitter account, here.