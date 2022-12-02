FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea results, scores and standings

Find out Team South Korea’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Taegeuk Warriors in Qatar?
The Republic of Korea is headed to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Their march to the knockout rounds started with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening Group H match.
The South Koreans, then, shook off a 3-2 loss to Ghana in their second game to score a 2-1 win over Portugual in their third and final game of group play and advance.
Thursday, 24 November (Education City Stadium)
Match: Uruguay v South Korea 0-0
Monday, 28 November (Education City Stadium)
Match: South Korea v Ghana 2-3
Scorers: South Korea - Cho Gue-sung (58', 61'); Ghana - Mohammed Salisu (24'), Mohammed Kudus (34', 68')
Friday, 2 December (Education City Stadium)
Match: South Korea v Portugal 2-1
Scorers: Portugal - Ricardo Horta (5), South Korea - Kim Younggwon (27'), Hwang Heechan (90'+1')
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|Goal difference
|1
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|2
|South Korea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Ghana
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-2
