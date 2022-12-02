FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea results, scores and standings

The Republic of Korea is headed to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Their march to the knockout rounds started with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening Group H match.

The South Koreans, then, shook off a 3-2 loss to Ghana in their second game to score a 2-1 win over Portugual in their third and final game of group play and advance.

