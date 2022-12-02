Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea results, scores and standings

Find out Team South Korea’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Taegeuk Warriors in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1446301117
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

The Republic of Korea is headed to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Their march to the knockout rounds started with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their opening Group H match.

The South Koreans, then, shook off a 3-2 loss to Ghana in their second game to score a 2-1 win over Portugual in their third and final game of group play and advance.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group H

Thursday, 24 November (Education City Stadium)

Match: Uruguay v South Korea 0-0

Monday, 28 November (Education City Stadium)

Match: South Korea v Ghana 2-3

Scorers: South Korea - Cho Gue-sung (58', 61'); Ghana - Mohammed Salisu (24'), Mohammed Kudus (34', 68')

Friday, 2 December (Education City Stadium)

Match: South Korea v Portugal 2-1

Scorers: Portugal - Ricardo Horta (5), South Korea - Kim Younggwon (27'), Hwang Heechan (90'+1')

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1Portugal320162
2South Korea311140
3Uruguay311140
4Ghana31023-2

Add these to your favourites
FootballFootball
Republic of KoreaKOR

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table
FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Christian Pulisic, Karim Benzema and the rest
FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records
How to play football: Rules and everything you need to know about soccer
The stars of men's football
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like