FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers playoff semi-finals: Italy, Portugal in fray - watch live streaming

Football fans around the world and India can look forward to a big week ahead with the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers set to return.

As teams from different confederations try to clinch the final few remaining places at this year’s quadrennial football showpiece in Qatar, the focus will be on the European leg of the qualifiers.

In the European qualifiers, four-time world champions Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will look to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Both Italy and Portugal failed to secure any of the direct quotas available during the group stages and will now have to vie for one of the three remaining spots for European teams through the playoffs.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers playoff will see 12 teams, some second-placed teams from the group stages and some qualified from the UEFA Nations League, divided into three separate qualification paths.

Teams in each pathway have been drawn into two brackets. Two teams in each bracket face off in the semi-finals and the winners from each group face each other in the final down the line.

The eventual winner from each pathway qualifies for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which begins on November 21.

Both Italy and Portugal have been drawn in Path C, meaning only one can eventually make it to Qatar. The two European giants, however, won’t be facing each other in the semis. Portugal squares off against Turkey while reigning European champions Italy will be up against North Macedonia in their playoff semi-finals.

In Path B, meanwhile, Poland were handed a walkover in their playoff semis fixture after Russia’s suspension. Robert Lewandowski’s Polish side will face the winner of the other semi-final match between Sweden and the Czech Republic. Finals of both Path B and C will be played later this month.

Path A, meanwhile, will see Wales and Austria lock horns in one of the semi-finals while the other fixture between Scotland and Ukraine stands postponed till June for now. The final of Path A is also scheduled to be played in June.

The scheduled FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers playoffs semi-finals begin in the early hours of Friday, March 25, in India.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers playoff semi-finals live in India?

Matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers playoff semi-finals will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers: Playoff semi-finals schedule, fixtures and live match start times for India

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Friday, March 25

Italy vs North Macedonia – 1:15 AM IST (Sony TEN 1 and TEN 1 HD)

Portugal vs Turkey – 1:15 AM IST (Sony TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD)

Sweden vs Czech Republic – 1:15 AM IST (Sony TEN 3 and TEN 3 HD)

Wales vs Austria – 1:15 AM IST (Sony SIX and SIX HD)