Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal results, scores and standings

Find out Team Portugal’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the A Seleção in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1446275278
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory?

The football superstar has appeared in five consecutive World Cups and five European Championships and at 37, Qatar 2022 is seen as his last chance to win the coveted trophy.

Portugal made the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup and is hoping to do better this time around. 

The Portuguese began their chase for their first ever title with a 3-2 win over Ghana then defeated Uruguay 2-0 confirming their slot in the round of 16, before losing 1-2 to the Republic of Korea. 

Their all-time leading scorer CR7 is set to make his 21st World Cup appearance in the round of 16. 

FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal football team results, scores and fixtures (local timings)

Group H

Thursday, 24 November (Stadium 974)

Match: Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Scorers: Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo(65'/P), Joao Felix (78'), Rafael Leao (80'); Ghana - Osman Bukari (89'), Andre Ayew (73')

Monday, 28 November (Lusail Stadium)

Portugal 2 Uruguay 0

Scorer: Bruno Fernandes (54', 90'+3'/P)

Friday, 2 December (Education City Stadium.)

South Korea 2 Portugal 1

Scorers: Portugal - Ricardo Horta (5), Korea - Kim Younggwon(27'), Hwang Heechan (90'+1')

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1Portugal320162
2South Korea311140
3Uruguay311140
4Ghana11023-2

Add these to your favourites
FootballFootball
GhanaGHA

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table
FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Christian Pulisic, Karim Benzema and the rest
FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records
How to play football: Rules and everything you need to know about soccer
The stars of men's football
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like