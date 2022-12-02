FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal results, scores and standings

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory?

The football superstar has appeared in five consecutive World Cups and five European Championships and at 37, Qatar 2022 is seen as his last chance to win the coveted trophy.

Portugal made the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup and is hoping to do better this time around.

The Portuguese began their chase for their first ever title with a 3-2 win over Ghana then defeated Uruguay 2-0 confirming their slot in the round of 16, before losing 1-2 to the Republic of Korea.

Their all-time leading scorer CR7 is set to make his 21st World Cup appearance in the round of 16.

