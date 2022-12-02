FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan results, scores and standings

Can Japan reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 football quarterfinals in Qatar?

That’s the hope after qualifying top of their group ahead of fancied Spain, Germany, and Costa Rica.

In seven World Cups since their first appearance in France in 1998, the team has made it past the group stage on four occasions.

The Japanese team led by 24-year-old Arsenal defender Tomiyasu Takehiro and coached by former international Hajime Moriyasu is looking to continue shicking the football establishment.

Japan got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over four-time world champion Germany on 23 November, before losing 1-0 to Costa Rica.

But they capped off their impressive performance in Group E with another upset 2-1 victory over Spain to reach the round of 16.

