FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan results, scores and standings

Find out Japan’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Samurai Blue in Qatar?

Can Japan reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 football quarterfinals in Qatar?

That’s the hope after qualifying top of their group ahead of fancied Spain, Germany, and Costa Rica.

In seven World Cups since their first appearance in France in 1998, the team has made it past the group stage on four occasions.

The Japanese team led by 24-year-old Arsenal defender Tomiyasu Takehiro and coached by former international Hajime Moriyasu is looking to continue shicking the football establishment.

Japan got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over four-time world champion Germany on 23 November, before losing 1-0 to Costa Rica.

But they capped off their impressive performance in Group E with another upset 2-1 victory over Spain to reach the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan soccer team results, scores and fixtures

Group E**:**

Wednesday 23 November

Match: Germany vs Japan 1-2 (Khalifa International Stadium)

Scorers: Germany - Ilkay Gundogan (P, 33'); Japan - Doan Ritsu (75'), Asano Takuma (83').

Sunday, 27 November (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

Scorer: Keysher Fuller (81')

Thursday, 1 December (Khalifa International Stadium)

Japan 2 Spain 1

Scorers: Spain - Alvaro Morata (11’); Japan - Ritsu Doan (48'), Ao Tanaka (51')

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group E points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1Japan320116
2Spain311164
3Germany311114
4Costa Rica3102-83

