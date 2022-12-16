The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set for its grand conclusion with Argentina facing reigning champions France in the final at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. The Argentina vs France World Cup final is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in India.

On December 17, Croatia and Morocco, the surprise team of the tournament, will lock horns in the third place playoff. The Croatia vs Morocco football World Cup 2022 third place playoff kicks off at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar at 8:30 PM IST.

Fans in India can watch both the FIFA World Cup 2022 final and third place playoff live on TV and online live streaming for free.

Both Argentina and France will go into the upcoming World Cup final looking to win their third title. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 while Les Bleus have found their successes in recent years, clinching the title at home in 1998 before triumphing at the last edition held in 2018 in Russia.

Argentina hold the superior head-to-head record vs France, having won six of the 12 football matches played. France have won the fixture only thrice.

The upcoming clash will be the fourth meeting between Argentina and France on the World Cup stage. The South American side won the two group stage meetings in 1930 and Argentina but France managed to oust Lionel Messi’s men from the Round of 16 in 2018 after an entertaining 4-3 win.

Both Argentina and France look evenly matched. The top four scorers in the FIFA World Cup 2022 are evenly distributed between the two sides. Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe are the joint top-scorers in FIFA World Cup 2022 with five goals apiece.

Olivier Giroud (FRA) and Julian Alvarez (ARG), with four goals each, are joint second. Hence, it’s safe to say that the race for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot will also be decided in the final and presents an interesting sub-plot to the main event.

The upcoming ARG vs FRA fixture will be Argentina’s sixth World Cup final and the fourth for Les Bleus. If France manages to win the 2022 World Cup final, they will become only the third team in history to successfully defend a World Cup title after Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962).

FIFA World Cup 2022 final schedule and match time

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

December 18, Sunday

Final: Argentina vs France - 8:30 PM IST

December 17, Saturday

Third place playoff: Croatia vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 final on live streaming and TV in India

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be available on live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. Jio Cinema offers live streaming in five different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

The FIFA World Cup final will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

The Croatia vs Morocco third place playoff match will also be live streamed and telecast on the same platforms.

FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming and telecast