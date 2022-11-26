Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada results, scores and standings

Find out Team Canada’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Canucks in Qatar?

Canada Belgium
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Canada is back at the pinnacle of men's football, the FIFA World Cup , for the first time in 36 years.

John Herdman's youthful and energetic squad is keen to make a big impression in Qatar, and they impressed in their opener despite going down 1-0 to Belgium on Wednesday (23 November).

Star player Alphonso Davies saw his penalty saved before Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game for the European side.

But Canada showed enough to suggest they can still be a force in Group F as they prepare to face 2018 runners-up Croatia and Morocco.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada soccer team results and scores

Group F:

Wednesday 23 November

Match: Belgium vs Canada 1-0  (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Scorer: Michy Batshuayi (44’).

Sunday 27 November

Match: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium)

Thursday, 1 December

Match: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1Belgium110013
2Croatia101001
3Morocco101001
4Canada1001-10

