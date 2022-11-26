FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada results, scores and standings

Find out Team Canada’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Canucks in Qatar?
Canada is back at the pinnacle of men's football, the FIFA World Cup , for the first time in 36 years.
John Herdman's youthful and energetic squad is keen to make a big impression in Qatar, and they impressed in their opener despite going down 1-0 to Belgium on Wednesday (23 November).
Star player Alphonso Davies saw his penalty saved before Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game for the European side.
But Canada showed enough to suggest they can still be a force in Group F as they prepare to face 2018 runners-up Croatia and Morocco.
We showed the world who we are 🍁#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/BVDH6Pj3Fo— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 24, 2022
Wednesday 23 November
Match: Belgium vs Canada 1-0 (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
Scorer: Michy Batshuayi (44’).
Sunday 27 November
Match: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium)
Thursday, 1 December
Match: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium)
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Morocco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
