FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada results, scores and standings

Canada is back at the pinnacle of men's football, the FIFA World Cup , for the first time in 36 years.

John Herdman's youthful and energetic squad is keen to make a big impression in Qatar, and they impressed in their opener despite going down 1-0 to Belgium on Wednesday (23 November).

Star player Alphonso Davies saw his penalty saved before Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game for the European side.

But Canada showed enough to suggest they can still be a force in Group F as they prepare to face 2018 runners-up Croatia and Morocco.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022