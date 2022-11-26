Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium results, scores and standings

Find out Team Belgium’s results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for Belgian Red Devils in Qatar?

1 min By Olympics.com
disciplineFootball
GettyImages-1443957822
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

Can Belgium lift their maiden World cup at the FIFA World Cup men’s football in Qatar?

After their historic third place four years ago in Russia, the Belgians have a star-studded team in Qatar headed by Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, and Manchester City dynamo Kevin Du Bruyne,.

The Belgians were far from convincing in their opener against Canada, but Michy Batshuayi scored just before half time to secure a 1-0 win on Wednesday (23 November).

They play Morocco next on Sunday before facing 2018 runners-up Croatia in their last Group F fixture on Thursday 1 December.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium soccer team results and scores

Group F:

Wednesday 23 November

Match: Belgium vs Canada 1-0  (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

Scorer: Michy Batshuayi (44’).

Sunday 27 November

Match: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium)

Thursday 1 December 

Match: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1Belgium110013
2Croatia101001
3Morocco101001
4Canada1001-10

Add these to your favourites
FootballFootball
BelgiumBEL

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list: Neymar, Karim Benzema, Son Heung-min and the rest
FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and stats
2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool: Preview, schedule, stars and how to watch at Paris 2024 qualifier
FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like