FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium results, scores and standings

Can Belgium lift their maiden World cup at the FIFA World Cup men’s football in Qatar?

After their historic third place four years ago in Russia, the Belgians have a star-studded team in Qatar headed by Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, and Manchester City dynamo Kevin Du Bruyne,.

The Belgians were far from convincing in their opener against Canada, but Michy Batshuayi scored just before half time to secure a 1-0 win on Wednesday (23 November).

They play Morocco next on Sunday before facing 2018 runners-up Croatia in their last Group F fixture on Thursday 1 December.

