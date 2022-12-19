Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina finally came true at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the final.

It was Argentina’s third World Cup triumph overall and the first since Diego Maradona led them to the title 36 years ago, in 1986.

Even though Lionel Messi scored twice in the final, Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick almost took the FIFA World Cup 2022 title away from La Albiceleste.

The French Golden Boot winner scored twice in the second half to level the game for France and then led the comeback for the defending champions in the extra time to force the game into a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina held their nerve in the shootout to win the final 4-2 on penalties.

As expected, Argentina’s win and watching Lionel Messi getting his hands on the elusive trophy drew passionate reactions from all over the world, including Indian fans and top athletes.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri got the ball rolling and hailed the FIFA World Cup 2022 final the best match he has ever seen.

“This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi,” Sunil Chhetri tweeted.