FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournaments announced

The qualifying tournaments for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 were finalised on Tuesday, 23 November, following a draw in Geneva, Switzerland.

The four tournaments, which will take place from 10-13 February, will determine the 12 teams who will join the USA and Australia at the Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney on September 22.

16 teams were eligible for the draw following their qualification from their respective continental championships. The groups for the qualifying tournament are as follows:

World Ranking shown in brackets.

Group A | Belgrade, Serbia

Australia* (3)

Republic of Korea (19)

Serbia (9)

Brazil (14)

Group B | Belgrade, Serbia

France (5)

China (7)

Nigeria (16)

Mali (41)

Group C | Osaka, Japan

Bosnia and Herzegovina (27)

Japan (8)

Canada (4)

Belarus (11)

Group D | Washington D.C., USA

Russia (12)

USA* (1)

Puerto Rico (17)

Belgium (6)

*Already qualified

Australia - as event hosts - and the USA - as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions, received automatic qualification for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022; therefore only two teams from their groups will qualify for the World Cup.

For the two other groups, the top three teams will qualify for the final tournament.

Can anyone stop Team USA?

The USA are the overwhelming favourites for the World Cup, and with good reason.

In addition to winning eight of the last 11 World Cups (including the last three, and ten titles overall), Team USA has a 70-3 record in Olympic play, no Olympic losses since 1992, and won a seventh straight Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021.

