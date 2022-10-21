Favourites through to Top 32 at WDSF World Breaking Championships

World Games and Youth Olympic Games breaking medallists were among those to have progressed on Friday (21 October) to the Top 32 round at the WDSF World Breaking Championships in Seoul, South Korea.

On the b-boys side, defending world champion Victor (USA), fellow American Jeffro, and Shigekix of Japan are all safely through. Shigekix, who also won the bronze medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires where breaking made its debut, finished the Top 64 round in second place.

Last year's runner-up to Victor, Canada's b-boy Phil Wizard, is right behind having made it as the third-ranked breaker to reach the Top 32.

Meanwhile, defending champion Ayumi is one of multiple Japanese b-girls who've made it to the Top 32. They include the World Games champion Ami and Youth Olympic gold medallist Ram – with Ami looking tough to beat, qualifying for the last 32 as the second-ranked b-girl.

The home fans also have something to cheer, with South Korea's b-girl Yell – who won bronze in Buenos Aires in 2018 behind Ram – making it through in 22nd.

However, the respective top seeds entering the Top 32 are b-boy Dany and b-girl Kimie.

