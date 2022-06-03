Breaking news: Youth Olympic Games bronze medallist Yell - a 'limitless artist'

Republic of Korea’s Kim Yeri - also known as B-girl Yell - felt no fear when she left school to become a professional breaker at age 17. She only wanted to dedicate herself to the thing she loves.

Since then, her breaking career has gone from strength to strength, with a Youth Olympic medal followed by the 2019 Redbull BC One Cypher Korea title and a place representing Republic of Korea at the Mumbai 2019 Redbull BC One World Final.

In 2021 she became a TV star after being featured as the only B-girl in a dancing competition television series titled Street Woman Fighter, which became one of the biggest hit shows of the year in the birthplace of K-pop.

Yell, who has her eyes set on Paris 2024, loves challenging herself as she leads the charge of the domestic B-girl scene.

Find out more in this exclusive interview with Olympics.com.

A true example of a 'limitless artist'

"Limitless is a word that can represent me. I want to do what I love without limits," explained Yell, who began using hearing aids at age nine after being diagnosed with a hearing impairment at age three.

When the 2018 YOG bronze medallist decided to become a professional dancer after dropping out of the 11th grade of high school, she faced a number of difficulties as a rookie.

However, she does not choose to focus on her hearing impairment when talking about her hardships.

"Of course, I have dealt with many unexpected situations while using hearing aids, but my hearing impairment can’t ruin my B-girl career.

"Just to be clear, I can still listen to music, voices and more through my hearing aids, but not something detailed like musical accompaniments.

"Hearing aids sometimes make me panic when the batteries die during a competition. The worst thing that happened was when a DJ played an unfamiliar piece of music just at that moment."

Fortunately, Yell is skilled when it comes to finding a musical beat, as she played several musical instruments during her childhood including piano, violin and harmonica.

"I think those experiences helped me a lot. When I couldn’t listen to music properly due to issues with my hearing aids, I still managed to dance to the beat and the melody that I could hear, like small noises.

"I also tried to imagine music in my head. Later, I would check clips of my performances and fortunately most of the time I had the right dance for the music."

The first and last dance at the YOG

In the summer of 2017, after leaving school, the 22-year-old heard that breakers were being recruited to represent Republic of Korea at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

"I thought the Olympics were out of my league. I hadn’t even had any great results at a national level at that time.

"But one of my crew told me that it would be my only chance to compete at the Youth Olympic Games [the Games are for athletes aged between 15 and 18]," continued the B-girl, who was born in the year 2000 and started dancing at age 14.

"I gained confidence, particularly after the Asian Qualifiers. It was my first experience of battling with international breakers of my own age, so I felt like I could beat anyone - apart from B-girl Ram (Ramu Kawai) who had already been competing for over 10 years."

As Yell expected, Ram claimed gold in Buenos Aires. Yell took home bronze while Canada’s Emma Misak won silver.

Paris 2024: Hopes for a better future for the sport

In 2020, breaking became an official Olympic sport.

"Four years ago, I remembered that huge crowds gathered to watch us [in the Puerto Madero district of Buenos Aires]. Many of the people were far away from the stage, so I wondered whether they would see our performances properly.

"At that point, I was sure that the sport would definitely be included on the Olympic programme soon."

There is still a debate among breakers about whether or not they should compete at the Olympics.

"I want to be on the Olympic stage because it will help to raise public awareness [about the sport]. As the Paris 2024 breaking competition will be broadcast all over my country, many people are sure to recognise Team Korea - even on the streets."

She also believes that the competition will open more doors for breakers, both in terms of their careers and the environment they work in.

"We have often been invited to festivals organised by schools and local governments. It’s something I’m really grateful for, but at the same time I realised a lot of people still don’t know much about the stages [we perform on], such as asphalt roads, construction sites and slippery glass floors.

"As breakers, we are very sensitive to the conditions of the floor and it’s not that easy to explain these things to organisers. That’s why I’d like to become more popular in order to protect the rights of dancers.

"Paris 2024 will be the key to that mission. Obviously, I’m hoping to win a medal, but above all, I want to be part of some memorable Olympic moments."