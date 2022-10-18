2022 WDSF World Breaking Championship: Preview, schedule and how to watch star b-boys and b-girls compete live

B-boys and b-girls from around the world will assemble at Seoul’s SK Handball Olympic Stadium for the 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championship from 21-22 October in South Korea.

The urban paradise of Seoul, birthplace of Korean wave and K-pop culture, will welcome over 360 athletes who will compete in 1v1 breaking battles across two days until two worthy world champions emerge.

Defending their hard-fought titles from 2021 will be United States’ b-boy Victor and Japanese star b-girl Ayumi. Both face a loaded competition field with the event being open to anyone registered with the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF).

The competition is sure to provide a perfect showcase of breaking’s athletic dance style ahead of its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.

The discipline will take centre stage at the Games in France following its successful appearance at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

2022 WDSF Breaking World Championships: Stars to watch

B-boys

Leading the b-boys heading for glory in South Korea is Victor Montalvo, also known as b-boy Victor.

Currently the reigning world champion and widely regarded as one of the best breaking competitors ever, the 28-year-old from Florida, United States, comes to Seoul in strong form.

After taking a sabbatical from breaking, Victor has returned to the competition scene and has begun notching a string of wins including most recently clinching the gold at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, overcoming b-boy Jeffro 3-1 in an all-American final much to the delight of the home crowd.

Waiting in the wings are a host of b-boys ready to challenge Victor for the crown.

Runner-up at World Games, b-boy Jeffro, as well as last year’s world silver medallist b-boy Phil Wizard, representing Canada, are both familiar with what it takes to get to a final and both know what it takes to meet Victor in a 1v1.

Shigekix, a Japanese b-boy, is another one to watch. The Youth Olympic Bronze medallist from 2018 made breaking history when he became the youngest b-boy to win the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2020 and is continuing to make waves in competition events.

In January this year he defended his All-Japanese Breaking Crown before going on to take bronze for his country at World Games in July.

And if you’re looking for a future breaking star then look no further than B-Boy Lorenzo from breaking powerhouse nation, Netherlands. Only 16, the talented breaker has been making his rise through the competition ranks and could go far in Seoul.

B-girl Ayumi began breaking at 21 and is the current world champion Picture by 公益社団法人日本ダンススポーツ連盟

B-girls

2021 world champion b-girl Ayumi will have her work cut out for her defending the world title in South Korea.

The Japanese breaker, who took up the sport at the age of 21, will face a loaded field that is fronted by her own compatriot b-girl Ami who struck gold at the 2022 World Games in a thrilling final against American b-girl Sunny, who will also be attending this year’s worlds.

She was also likely face a strong test from the home crowd who will be out in support of local star b-girl Yell. The 22-year-old from the Gamblerz crew is a bronze medallist from Buenos Aires 2018 and is lauded for her smooth flow.

European hopes will be led by Germany’s b-girl Jilou from the Nin10do and Jimakeno crews who picked up bronze at the 2021 and 2019 editions of the world champs and Paris 2024 French hopeful b-girl Sarah Bee.

2022 WDSF Breaking World Championships: Schedule

The 2022 WDSF Breaking World Championships will take place over the course of a weekend in Seoul, South Korea.

All times are in Korean Standard Time (UTC +9).

Friday 21 October

12:00 – 16:15 – Pre-selection (B-Girl and B-Boy)

16:40 – 18:25 – B-Boy Top 128

18:25 – 20:00 – B-Boy and B-Girl Top 64

Saturday 22 October

13:15 – 14:55 – B-Boy and B-Girl Top 32

15:30 – 18:35 – B-Boy and B-Girl Top 16

19:05 – 19:50 – B-Boy and B-Girl Top 8

19:50 – 20:15 – B-Boy and B-Girl Semi-final

20:15 – 20:45 – B-Boy and B-Girl Bronze medal battle

20:45 – 21:05 – B-Boy and B-Girl Final

21:05 – 21:25 – Medal ceremony

The schedule may be subject to change.

How to watch: 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championship

The 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championship will be available to watch live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile, tablet, and connected tv devices.

