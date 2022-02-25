India vs Denmark Davis Cup tie set to welcome fans back to the stands

Indian tennis fans will be allowed to attend the Davis Cup tie between India and Denmark at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5, marking their return to stadiums after more than two years.

Spectators haven’t been allowed inside sporting venues in most cities since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. All major tournaments, including tennis events, were held in bio-bubbles under strict restrictions.

However, with the dip in COVID-19 infections in Delhi and across the country, organisers are welcoming back fans to the venues.

Announcing the development, the organising committee of the Davis Cup tie also revealed that tickets to the upcoming matches will be free.

"We are building a seating capacity of 3,800. There won't be any priced tickets. All tickets will be complimentary on first cum first serve basis," said Om Pathak, who is a Delhi Gymkhana Club administrator and organising committee co-chairman.

India’s World Group I playoffs tie against Denmark will feature one doubles and four singles matches which will be played on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

This will be India's first Davis Cup home tie after three years.

With restrictions being relaxed throughout the country, other sporting events are also opening stadium doors for the fans.

The country’s top football competition, the Indian Super League is also set to allow fans for the 2021-22 season’s final, to be played next month in Goa.