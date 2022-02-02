Davis Cup 2022: Injured Sumit Nagal rested, Yuki Bhambri in for India vs Denmark tie

Sumit Nagal has been excluded from the five-member Indian tennis team for Davis Cup 2022 World Group I playoffs against Denmark on March 4 and 5.

Currently world No. 222, Sumit Nagal has been out of action since his hip surgery in November. He will be replaced by Yuki Bhambri, the world No. 863.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Divij Sharan and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna are the other players selected for the India vs Denmark tie.

India’s tie against Denmark will feature one doubles and four singles matches which will be played on the grass courts of Delhi Gymkhana Club in New Delhi.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has also included two reserve players - Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh - as precaution due to the COVID-19 situation.

Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain of the Indian team while Zeeshan Ali will be the coach. The entire team will assemble at New Delhi on February 23.

For Denmark, world No. 97 Holger Rune is the highest-ranked player in the team. He is expected to lead the challenge for the visitors.

The winner of the tie will progress to World Group I ties later this year while the losers will drop into Group-2 of the men’s tennis tournament.

India had dropped down to the Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in the Group I tie in the Davis Cup 2021 season.

The Indian tennis team is yet to win the Davis Cup but has finished runners-up thrice - 1966, 1974 and 1987.

Indian tennis team for Davis Cup 2022 vs Denmark

Team: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan

Reserves: Saketh Myneni, Digvijay Pratap Singh

Coach: Zeeshan Ali

Non-playing captain: Rohit Rajpal