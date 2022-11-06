Sharon Lokedi stuns for NYC Marathon win in her debut; Evans Chebet claims men's in Kenyan sweep

First time, first place.

That was the story on Sunday (6 November) at the New York City Marathon for Kenya's Sharon Lokedi, who became just the eighth runner in the race's history to win on their debut.

She did it with a superb performance, clocking in a 2:23:23, seven seconds ahead of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel (2:23:30) and 16 seconds ahead of reigning world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia (2:23:39).

It was an all-Kenyan sweep for the first time since 2019, with Evans Chebet becoming the first man to win both the Boston and New York marathons since his compatriot Geoffrey Mutai did so in 2011.

Chebet overtook leader Daniel Do Nascimento at mile marker 20 and held off a late charge from Shura Kitata, Chebet registering a 2:08:41 and Kitata 12 seconds behind with a 2:08:54.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands finished in third with a 2:10:31.

Do Nascimento had put on an impressive show through the first half of the race, running a 1:01:22 half marathon - a clear two minutes ahead of the chase pack. But he could not keep up that pace, taking a bathroom break around mile 17 and walking at times.

He stepped off the course at mile 20, clearly unable to continue.

The NYC was back in full capacity this year, after being cancelled in 2020 and held with limited participants a year ago. Over 50,000 runners were expected for the race, which is largely considered the biggest marathon in the world.

New York is the final stop of the yearly six World Marathon Majors.

Wheelchair division: Hug, Scaroni set course records

Not only did Switzerland's Marcel Hug capture his fifth NYC Marathon men's wheelchair title (2013, 16-17, 21 and 22), but he did so by smashing the course record with a time of 1:25:26 - the best time ever by some four minutes.

The two-time Paralympic champion in the marathon in both 2016 and 2020, Hug has six Paralympic golds and 12 Paralympic medals in total.

"It was a fantastic race, we had great conditions," Hug said on U.S. broadcaster ESPN. "I was trying to have a fast race; that was the plan. Everything was perfect. When we come here with the crowd, the atmosphere is amazing. I still have some goals - [and] today's was the break the record."

American Daniel Romanchuk finished second.

Romanchuk's compatriot Susannah Scaroni also set a course record, clocking in at 1:42:43 to win the women's wheelchair. The 31-year-old won Paralympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in the 5000m and claimed bronze in the 800m.

Her win follows up her title at the Chicago Marathon just a few weeks ago, which was her first World Marathon Majors triumph.

Hug also won in Chicago and has now captured 18 Marathon Majors in total.