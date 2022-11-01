2022 New York City Marathon: Preview, schedule, star athletes, how to watch live, and why to check your clock is correct!

The 51st New York City Marathon takes place this Sunday 6 November with an elite field of local and international elite athletes ready to fight for the crown of 2022 champion.

The 42.195km (26.2 mile) course will take runners through the five boroughs of New York City, beginning on Staten Island and finishing at the Tavern on the Green in the Big Apple’s famous Central Park.

First hosted in 1970 with just 170 competitors, the 2019 edition of the New York City Marathon saw 53,627 elite and amateur runners cross the finish line, a number that dipped to 33,000 in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s race will once again see over 50,000 starters including a star-studded lineup of elite athletes in the men's and women's categories.

When and where will the 2022 New York City Marathon take place?

The New York City Marathon takes place on Sunday 6 November 2022 with a start time of 8am Eastern Standard Time (EST) for the professional wheelchair division. The professional women’s open division will begin their race at 8:40am and the professional men’s open division at 9:05am. Athletes and viewers should note that Daylight Savings Time on the East coast of the US ends in the early hours of Sunday morning, so will need to remember to change their clocks back 1 hour from Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) just prior to starting the marathon. For international viewers watching the coverage, the wheelchair race begins at 13:00 GMT/UTC, with the elite women at 13:40 GMT and the elite men at 14:05 GMT.

Since 1976, the course has begun close to Staten Island’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and passed through each of the five New York City boroughs before runners reach the finish line in Central Park.

Gotytom Gebreslase Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Athletes to watch at the 2022 New York City Marathon

A stacked women’s elite field is led by Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase, who has enjoyed an excellent past two years including winning the 2021 Berlin Marathon and gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. She also finished third in the 2021 Tokyo Marathon and will once again be one of the favourites in New York.

Hellen Obiri will step up to the legendary marathon distance for the first time in her career, having won silver in the Olympic 5,000m races at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, in addition to gold at the World Athletics Championships in London in 2017 and two years later in Doha.

While it may be her first attempt at 42.195km, Obiri is in no doubt as to what she is looking for this weekend in the Big Apple.

“I aim to win - the time doesn’t matter,” Obiri said in an interview with womensrunning.com. “It will be my first marathon, but I have prepared well so far and will give it my best shot. I am really looking forward to the race - I know the competition will be strong, but things have gone well this year and I hope New York will be the highlight.”

Kenyan-Israeli athlete Lonah Chemtai Salpeter is the fastest woman in the field with a PB of 2:17:45. Among her accolades, she won the 2020 edition of the Tokyo marathon and came third at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat will also be one to watch, with the 2011 and 2013 marathon world champion hoping to extend her record of three wins in World Marathon Majors (New York 2021, London 2014 and Boston 2017).

Among the homegrown talent on display, Keira D’Amato was recently added to the field, with the former American record holder (since broken by Emily Sisson) joined by Sara Hall (second in the 2020 London Marathon and third in the 2021 Chicago Marathon) on the start line.

Also look out for former Olympic tennis champion Monica Puig who will be among the amateur starters at this year’s race. The Puerto Rican won tennis singles gold at Rio 2016 to become the first-ever Olympic champion in her country’s history.

The men’s field sees reigning champion Albert Korir return to the scene of his greatest triumph as he aims to retain his title this Sunday. Having come second in the 2019 edition of the race, the Kenyan ran home first in 2:08:22 to become the 2021 champion and win his third marathon in North America following the 2019 Houston Marathon and 2019 Ottawa Race Weekend.

He will face stiff competition from Kenya’s 2022 Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet who will be hoping for a second Marathon Major of the year. The 33-year-old holds the fastest personal best in the field having set a time of 2:03:00 in Valencia in 2020.

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata, the winner of the 2020 London Marathon, will also be counted as a favourite, having come second in the 2018 edition of the New York City Marathon.

The USA’s hopes are led by Rio 2016 bronze medallist Galen Rupp (PB 2:06:07) who will have the home crowd behind him as he races through the streets of New York.

2022 New York City Marathon schedule

Sunday 6 November

All times Eastern Standard Time (EST), which is GMT -5 hours. New York switches from Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to Eastern Standard Time just hours before the race begins so remember to double check!

8:00 a.m. Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m. Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:40 a.m. Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m. Professional Men’s Open Division

9:10 a.m. Wave 1 amateurs

9:45 a.m. Wave 2 amateurs

10:20 a.m. Wave 3 amateurs

10:55 a.m. Wave 4 amateurs

11:30 a.m. Wave 5 amateurs

How to watch the 2022 New York City Marathon

Within the USA, the race will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and via the ESPN app. There will also be a domestic Spanish Language version available on ESPN3, which is also available via the ESPN app.

International viewers can also watch the marathon on the following TV channels and livestreaming services: