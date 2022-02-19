Elana Meyers Taylor "over the moon" after claiming fifth Olympic medal

In five races at four Olympic Winter Games, bobsleigh great Elana Meyers Taylor has never finished off the podium.

Having become the oldest woman to claim a bobsleigh Olympic medal with her monobob silver, the 37-year-old extended it further by taking bronze in the two-woman bob on Saturday (19 February) with brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman.

She told Olympics.com, "I'm at a loss for words, the feeling is incredible. For the two of us to come out here and win a medal... we've barely raced together at all this season so to put in the work and come away with a medal, I'm really speechless and over the moon."

Speed skater Bonnie Blair (six) is the only American woman with more Winter Olympic medals than Meyers Taylor.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman celebrate taking the lead after their final run of the Beijing 2022 two-woman bob Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The pair finished 1.52 seconds behind Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi with PyeongChang 2018 gold medal pilot Mariama Jamanka and Olympic sprinter Alexandra Burghardt completing a German 1-2.

Meyers Taylor's teammate Kaillie Humphries - who won the first Olympic monobob title - finished down in seventh having struggled with a calf strain.

After missing out on flagbearing duties at the Opening Ceremony due to a positive Covid test, and struggling to even be fit for the monobob, this was another superb performance by Meyers Taylor who has suggested that these will be her last Games.

The American and her husband - Team USA bob alternate Nic Taylor - have a young son, Nico, who was born with Down Syndrome.

Meyers Taylor told Olympics.com recently about combining motherhood and sliding, saying Nico had given her new drive. And she reiterated that message after claiming her fifth Olympic bobsleigh medal and her fourth as a driver.

She said, "Anything is possible. You can do it. In some ways having a child can strengthen you.

"We've seen it at these Games elsewhere too... [Natalie] Geisenberger of Germany too and she's the [luge] GOAT. So hopefully more and more organisations will encourage mothers to keep pursuing their athletic careers!"

If this is the last time we see Meyers Taylor at the Olympic Winter Games, she has certainly bowed out on a positive note on and off the track.