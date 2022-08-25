Diamond League 2022 Results: Mondo Duplantis wins pole vault title with ease in Lausanne

World and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis of Sweden notched another victory Thursday (25 August) at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 22-year-old won easily, clearing 5.6m, 5.8m and 5.9m in his first attempts. Ultimately, it was enough for the win. With the victory secured, Duplantis continued on, clearing both 6.0m and 6.1m on his third attempts. His successful 6.1 clearance set a new meeting record, beating his previous 6.07m best at the event.

Team USA's Christopher Nilsen was second, having cleared 5.8m in his first attempt. Nilsen finished runner-up to Duplantis at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in the summer of 2021, and the recent 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena took third at the same height after needing two attempts. He is the reigning world bronze medallist.

French brothers Renaud and Valentin Lavillenie finished eighth and ninth, respectively, both having cleared 5.4m. Renaud Lavillenie is the 2012 Olympic pole vault champion and the Rio 2016 silver medallist. He is also a former world record holder.

2022 Diamond League - Lausanne - Men's Pole Vault Results

1. Mondo Duplantis, SWE: 6.1m (meeting record)

2. Christopher Nilsen, USA: 5.8m

3. Ernest John Obiena, PHI, 5.8m

4. Sondre Guttormsen, NOR: 5.8m

5. Ben Broeders, BEL: 5.7m

6. Thibaut Collet, FRA: 5.6m

7. Anthony Ammirati, FRA: 5.6m

8. Renaud Lavillenie, FRA: 5.4m

9. Valentin Lavillenie, FRA: 5.4m

10. Dominik Alberto, SUI: 5.4m