Denmark Open badminton 2022, live streaming: No PV Sindhu, Indian hopes on Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal

With two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu out till December with an injury, the Indian challenge at the Denmark Open 2022 will be led by Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal.

The Denmark Open 2022 BWF Super 750 event will start on October 18 at Odense and the finals are scheduled on October 23. The tournament will be live streamed in India.

India have sent a 10-member contingent - four singles (three men’s and one women’s) and three doubles pairs (one each in men’s women’s and mixed) - for the upcoming badminton tournament.

London 2012 Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal will be the solitary Indian entry in women’s singles. The Indian shuttler hasn’t won any title since the 2019 Indonesia Masters. Saina Nehwal has only been able to make the semi-finals of 2019 Malaysia Masters and 2021 Orleans Masters since then.

Saina Nehwal, the current world No. 32 in the badminton world rankings, will start her campaign against China’s Zhang Yi Man in the first round.

Interestingly, Saina Nehwal is the only Indian to have won the women’s singles title at the Denmark Open, having secured it in 2012.

Prakash Padukone (1980) and Kidambi Srikanth (2017) are the only two other Indian Denmark Open champions.

Former world No. 1 and world championship finalist Kidambi Srikanth will also be hoping to recreate the magic from 2017 and will be joined by compatriots Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy in the men’s singles draw.

Both Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy have been in sensational form this season. While Lakshya Sen recently won the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal, HS Prannoy’s consistency in 2022 has seen him rise to the No. 1 spot in the BWF World Tour Rankings.

Sen, however, will have a tough start to his campaign, having been drawn against Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and the sixth seed in the tournament.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seventh seeds in men’s doubles, are the only seeded Indians at the Denmark Open 2022.

Where to watch Denmark Open 2022 badminton live in India

The Denmark Open 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India from the second round onwards, which begins on October 20.

Live streaming of Denmark Open 2022 will also be live-streamed on the Voot platform and select matches will be available on the BWF YouTube channel.

Singapore Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen

Women singles: Saina Nehwal

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Castro/Ishaan Bhatnagar