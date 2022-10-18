Denmark Open 2022 badminton: Kidambi Srikanth sets up round of 16 clash vs Loh Kean Yew

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze-medallist Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men’s singles round of 16 of the Denmark Open 2022 after a come-from-behind opening round win at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense, Denmark on Tuesday.

The former world No. 1 Indian badminton player came from a game down to beat Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus 17-21, 21-14, 21-12 in a marathon 56-minute encounter.

Kidambi Srikanth, currently the world No. 11 in the badminton rankings, attacked relentlessly in the opening game but often hit his shots out of bounds. Ng Ka Long Angus, meanwhile, played solid badminton to take the lead.

The Indian shuttler remained persistent with his attacking intent in the second game but was much more precise and levelled the match after taking the game 21-14.

With momentum on his side, Kidambi Srikanth wrapped up the match after denying Angus any foothold in the decider.

Kidambi Srikanth will face former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the round of 16 in what will be a rematch of the 2021 BWF world championships final. Kidambi Srikanth had lost the clash at the time but made history by becoming India’s first male silver-medallist at the BWF World Championships.

In the women’s doubles, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand - also bronze-medallists at CWG 2022 - beat the Danish pair of Alexandra Boje and Amalie Magelund 21-15, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

The young pair will now play sixth seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajonjai of Thailand in the round of 16.

CWG champions Lakshya Sen and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy will all be in action on Wednesday.