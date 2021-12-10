Indian medallists at BWF World Championships: When PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal made their mark

The BWF World Championships ranks among the most prestigious events in badminton, alongside the Olympics and the All England Open.

First held in 1977, the badminton world championships were held every three years until 1983 and then became a biennial event till 2005.

Since then, it is held every year except in an Olympic year. The 2021 edition is the first time that an Olympics and world championships will be held in the same year after Tokyo 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six Indian badminton players have won 10 medals at the BWF World Championships over the years, with only PV Sindhu going on to become a world champion. Sindhu won gold in 2019.

We take a look at all Indian medallists at the badminton world championships.

PV Sindhu - Five medals in women’s singles

PV Sindhu is the most successful Indian shuttler at the BWF World Championships, having won an incredible five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The five medals are a record she shares with two-time Olympic champion Zhang Ning of China.

Her first world championship medal came in 2013 as an 18-year-old. PV Sindhu beat Olympic medallist Wang Yihan and former world No. 1 Wang Shixian of China en route to the bronze medal. The Indian lost to eventual champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the semis.

PV Sindhu won another bronze in 2014 and reached her first world championship final in 2017. In an epic final, she lost to old rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to win the silver medal.

PV Sindhu made the final again in 2018, this time falling to another old foe Carolina Marin of Spain to win silver.

The Indian finally broke the jinx in 2019 - PV Sindhu’s third consecutive world championship final - beating Okuhara in 38 minutes to become the first Indian to win the world badminton championship.

Saina Nehwal - Two medals in women’s singles

India’s first Olympic badminton medallist Saina Nehwal has two medals at the BWF World Championships - a silver and a bronze.

Her first medal came in 2015, a year in which she rose to become world No. 1 in women’s singles - the first Indian to do so.

Seeded second at the world championships, Saina Nehwal beat Cheung Ngan Yi, Sayaka Takahashi, Wang Yihan and Lindaweni Fanetri to make the final against top seed and then-reigning champion Carolina Marin.

Despite her best efforts, Saina Nehwal lost to Carolina Marin in straight games as the Spaniard retained her title.

The 2017 world championships was the first time that two Indian shuttlers were on the podium in a single edition. With PV Sindhu claiming silver, Saina Nehwal won bronze after reaching the semi-finals.

Saina Nehwal comfortably won her matches until the semis, where she lost to eventual winner Nozomi Okuhara to end up with bronze. It remains Saina’s last world championship medal to date.

Prakash Padukone - One medal in men’s singles

Like many firsts for Indian badminton, Prakash Padukone was also the first Indian to win a medal at the BWF World Championships, winning bronze in 1983.

He would remain the only Indian with a badminton world championship medal for 28 years.

Prakash Padukone had an easy run, as he dropped just 27 points in three matches till the semis.

In the last four, Prakash Padukone won the first game but went on to lose to Indonesia’s Icuk Sugiarto and ended up with the bronze medal.

Sugiarto went on to beat legendary compatriot Liem Swie King in the final to win gold.

B Sai Praneeth - One medal in men’s singles

Only the second Indian man to win a world championship medal, B Sai Praneeth won bronze in the 2019 edition after making it to the semis.

A promising player who had steadily risen up the ranks, B Sai Praneeth beat Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue, South Korean Lee Dong-keun and Indonesians Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (a Tokyo 2020 bronze-medallist) and Jonatan Christie (the 2018 Asian Games champion) en route to the semis.

However, he was drawn against top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the last four and could not continue his giant-killing run, falling to the eventual champion and ending with the bronze medal.

Jwala Gutta & Ashwini Ponnappa - One medal in women’s doubles

The only Indian doubles pair to win a badminton world championship medal, Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa enjoyed a dream run in the 2011 edition, which won them a bronze.

Unseeded for the event, Jwala-Ashwini caused a big upset in the second round as they beat second seeds Cheng Wen-hsing and Chien Yu-chin of Taiwan in straight games.

The Indians then got the better of 11th seeds Isis Poon Lok Yan and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong in the third round and 12th seeds Vita Marissa and Nadya Melati of Indonesia in the quarter-finals, beating both pairs in three games each.

Jwala and Ashwini’s run came to an end in the semis as fifth-seeded Chinese pair Tian Qing and Zhao Yunlei beat them in straight games but the pair became the first Indians to win a world championship medal since 1983.

Indian medallists at badminton world championships