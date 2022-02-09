Men's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 1 round-up: Opening wins for Canada, Sweden, Norway and USA

Defending champions United States survived a close encounter with the ROC to clinch their first win in the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday (9 February).

They were joined in the winners' camp by Canada, Sweden and Norway who also picked up victories in the first session of round robin hosted by Beijing's 'Ice Cube'.

US skip John Shuster and his team were taken to an extra end after a measure confirmed the ROC had done enough to tie the game at 5-5 after 10 ends.

A stunning double-takeout by Shuster with his penultimate stone left the ROC with very few options to steal the game in the 11th.

Despite a stellar shot by five-time Olympian Sergei Glukhov, Shuster's perfect draw with the hammer saw the U.S. win it 6-5.

Beijing 2022 men's curling round-up: PyeongChang 2018 Bronze medallists Switzerland suffer first loss

PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Switzerland made a disappointing start as they went down 7-4 to Norway.

The Swiss, skipped by Benoit Schwarz , found themselves down 4-2 after six ends thanks to a steady stream of one-point scores by the Norwegians.

They drew level in the eighth, but a two-point ninth end followed by a steal in the 10th saw Norway make a winning start ahead of Thursday's meeting with Canada.

Sweden began their hunt for the prize that has long eluded them with a 6-4 victory over the People’s Republic of China.

Skip Niklas Edin has five world titles and medals at the last two Games, but Olympic gold is the one he and his rink want.

After two blank ends, Sweden - with mixed doubles bronze medallist Oskar Eriksson playing third - scored one in end three and two in number four to go 3-0 in front.

The Chinese rink responded with two one-point scores of their own, but a Sweden double in the seventh end gave the PyeongChang silver medallists a healthy 5-2 lead.

A double from Team Ma enabled the hosts to cut the deficit to just one going into the ninth. But a blank end followed by a draw to the button from Edin with the hammer saw Sweden run out reasonably comfortable winners.

Canada eased to a 10-5 triumph in their round-robin opener against Denmark.

A three-point score in the third and a steal of two put Turin 2006 gold medallist Brad Gushue's side on the road to victory with another triple in the eighth forcing the Danes to concede with two ends remaining.

Things should be tougher for Gushue and co on Thursday when they come up against Norway.

Oskar Eriksson of Team Sweden in action against Team China at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 1 results in full:

Denmark 5-10 Canada

United States of America 6-5 ROC

Norway 7-4 Switzerland

Sweden 6-4 People’s Republic of China

Team ROC compete against Team USA during the men's curling round robin at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 2

