Commonwealth Games boxing: Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain make Indian women's team

World champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain punched their way into the Indian women’s boxing team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Two-time world youth boxing champion Nitu and Asian championships bronze medallist Jaismine completed the four-member women’s team.

The boxers made the cut after the three-day national selection trials concluded at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

Nikhat Zareen, competing in the 50kg, beat Minakshi 7-0 in the final. Lovlina Borgohain was also dominant in her 7-0 unanimous win over Pooja in the 70kg.

“It was very difficult for me to get back to my competitive zone because I had not trained since the world championships,” Nikhat Zareen, who became world champion in the women’s 52kg flyweight division last month, said after the match.

Nikhat Zareen also noted that she has the scope to improve before the Commonwealth Games begin in July in Birmingham.

“I only started the training on June 3 and had to get fit again in just three days. I didn’t even manage 50 per cent of my world championships performance here and still have to work on my strength, speed and power in this weight category.”

Nitu, who made it to the final of the 48kg after injured Mary Kom pulled out in the semi-finals, beat former world championships silver medallist Manju Rani 5-2 via split decision.

Jaismine beat Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur in the 60kg semis and world championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda 6-1 in the final to make the cut for the quadrennial CWG.

The four women will join the eight men who qualified for CWG 2022 following their trials in Patiala last week.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Indian women’s boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg)