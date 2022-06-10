Commonwealth Games boxing: Mary Kom ruled out after injury in selection trials

Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom was forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games 2022 national selection trials after suffering a leg injury during her 48kg semi-final bout against Nitu on Friday.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Mary Kom sustained a knee injury just after a minute into the opening round at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi. But after medical assistance, the veteran boxer came back into the ring and the bout was resumed.

The 39-year-old, however, was still experiencing intense pain. It eventually forced her to leave the ring towards the end of the opening round.

Mary Kom lost the bout through RSCI (Referee Stops Contest - Injury) and was taken to the hospital for further medical examination. Nitu, thus, advanced to the finals.

World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) too advanced to the finals in their respective categories.

Mary Kom is the most successful boxer at the World Championships with six gold medals and a silver and bronze. The Manipur boxer has also won the 51kg bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Indian boxer had opted out from the recently held boxing world championships and the now-postponed Asian Games to concentrate on the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are scheduled from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK.

The women’s boxing national selection trials for CWG 2022 will conclude on Saturday.