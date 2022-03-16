Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma scorches to easy 100m win in Bloemfontein

Namibia’s Christine Mboma was in brilliant form as she won her second race ever over women's 100m at the Athletics South Africa Grand Prix Continental Tour Challenger in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (16 March).

Mboma, who took silver behind Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021, utilised her powerful finish after a decent start off the blocks, crossing the line in 11.15 seconds, a national record and the second fastest time this year from any athlete.

It comes a day after Jamaica’s Briana Lyston powered her way to the world lead of 11.14 seconds at the 2022 Central Athletics Championships in Kingston.

“It was a great race I didn’t expect to run this fast, but I am happy with the time,” said Mboma after her victory at the Mangaung Athletics Stadium.

Christine Mboma line Tokyo Picture by 2021 Getty Images

The reigning World U20 200m champion went into South Africa’s season opening outdoor meeting with a personal best of 11.25 seconds from her first ever 100m race from the Athletics Namibia Grand Prix which she won on January 15.

Yet again the spotlight was on her and training partner Beatrice Masilingi, the 100m World U20 gold medallist. The two went head-to-head with Mboma taking the race in 11.15 from Masilingi who timed 11.24. Local star Shirley Nekhubui was third in 11.49.

It was a great return to international racing for the 18-year-old who broke the World U20 and African record three times at the Olympics Games.

In Tokyo, the Namibian outshone a star-studded women's 200m Olympic field that included Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Cote d’Ivoire's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, when she raced to personal best of 21.78 seconds behind Jamaican Thompson-Herah.

American Gabrielle Thomas took bronze with her teammate Masilingi finishing sixth.

After the Olympics, Mboma, whose 200m best of 21.78 is just 0.45 seconds off the world record, won the Diamond League 200m final in Zurich to clinch the overall title.

She plans to run a couple of races in the U.S. in the coming weeks as she steps up her preparations for her first World Championships in Oregon from July 15-24.

Bloemfontein meet sees Semenya victory

Elsewhere in Bloemfontein, Swaziland’s Sibusiso Matsenjwa, a three-time Olympian won the men’s 100m dash in 10.50.

Tokyo Olympic finalist Kyle Blignaut who is coming off an injury, finished second with a throw of 20.43 behind teammate Jason Van Rooyen (20.64).

There was still no Caster Semenya in the women's field, but two of her prodigies from the Masai Athletics club ruled the men’s 800m race.

Jabulane Ncamane won in 1:46.3 ahead of Joel Semenya (no relation to Caster) clocked 1:47.5.