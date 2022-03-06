Ewa Swoboda: Top things to know about Poland's sprint hope

Ewa Swoboda is in great shape and heads to the World Athletics Indoors as the favourite for the women’s 60m title.

The 2019 European indoor athletics champion set a world lead of 6.99 at the Polish nationals on Saturday (5 March) which placed her at number 10 in the all-time list.

The 24-year-old showed she was one to watch in February with victory over five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Torun.

After health setbacks forced her to miss the 2020 World Indoors and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Polish sprinter has a great opportunity to claim her first global title at Belgrade later this month.

And if she can avoid the injuries which have dogged her in recent years, she could perhaps threaten Jamaica's dominance at July's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Here are some things to know about Swoboda who has given European sprinting a real boost at the start of the season.

"The most important thing is that I have no health problems, both indoors and outdoors. I would also like to run in the finals of all major events in 2022." - Ewa Swoboda to Poinformowani.pl

Swoboda seeking to put past disappointments behind her

Born in Zory close to the Czech border, Swoboda has long shown great potential.

Her international debut was at the 2013 World Youth Championships in Donetsk, where she impressed in fourth in the 100m and was the best-placed European behind American high school standout Ky Westbrook.

The runner-up in that final was Ariana Washington, who later helped USA to sprint relay gold at the 2017 World Championships, with Ecuador's Angela Tenorio taking bronze and Dutee Chand of India in sixth.

Swoboda looked a near-certainty to win gold at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games after her 11.30 in the heats, more than three-tenths quicker than anyone else. But she was disqualified for a false start in the final and came away empty-handed.

At the start of the 2016 season, she set a world junior record for the indoor 60m with 7.07 in Torun.

And she carried that form outdoors with silver at the 2016 World Junior Championships in a personal best of 11.12, behind USA's Candace Hill.

Three weeks later, she made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 where she cruised through the heats before reaching the semi-finals.

Her false start curse struck again at the 2017 European Team Championships, but she made amends three weeks later by winning the European U23 title on home soil in Bydgoszcz.

Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda celebrates her 100m victory at the 2017 U23 World Championships Picture by 2017 Getty Images

A recurring heel injury has hampered her progress in recent years.

After winning the European Indoors in 2019, she was forced to miss the 2021 edition due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Then in the summer, that troublesome heel kept her out of last year's Tokyo 2020 Games.

She posted a message on social media explaining that she suffered from plantar fasciitis where the tissue in the foot arch becomes inflamed.

Despite those setbacks, the Pole has shown great resilience to become a genuine sprint contender.

An explosive starter, she opened the season in sparkling fashion by improving her Polish record to 7.00 in Lodz on 11 February.

The time was originally given as 6.99, but rounded up to 7.00.

Ten days later came her victory over Thompson-Herah in a meeting record of 7.03 in Torun.

And in early March, Swoboda returned to Torun to improve her personal best to 6.99 at the Polish Indoors.

On this occasion, the clock stopped at 7.00 but the time was rounded down to 6.99 for the first run under seven seconds since Murielle Ahoure’s 6.97 earned her the 2018 world indoor title.

Swoboda, whose surname translates to 'freedom' in English, will hope to stay free of injuries as she rises through the sprinting ranks.

Swoboda's female trainer has hit back at those questioning her coaching credentials

Swoboda's father Grzegorz always dreamt of seeing her become a top athlete.

The sprinter has had just one coach - Iwona Krupa - throughout her career so far.

The physical education teacher is a rare female coach in Poland and has to take unpaid leave when she goes to meets with her athletes.

And Krupa has revealed that she receives plenty of criticism from those who, despite Swoboda's success, do not think she is qualified to coach top sprinters.

“On the internet, many haters try to make fun of me, accusing me of not being a sprint training specialist," she told Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy in 2019.

“But I don’t pay attention to it and ask only that I could work in peace with Ewa…I do not consider myself a coaching authority, but if I have good results, I can't be bad!"

Swoboda has been to two World Championships - in 2017 and 2019 - reaching the semi-finals both times.

Ewa Swoboda celebrates victory with her parents after winning the 100m at the 2017 European U23 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Picture by 2017 Getty Images

Swoboda loves her make-up, tattoos and animals

As well as being fast, Swoboda stands out on track for her heavily tattooed appearance.

The animal lover - she owns dogs, cats and gecko lizards - has a tattoo of a cat on her chest and one of a pistol on her right bicep.

Her first tattoo was one of roses on her right thigh which she had done in 2015, and she has added plenty since with inscriptions and more roses now decorating her body.

"They give me an extra kick," she says.

Her bold manicures, replete with black nail polish, are equally eye-catching.

Swoboda also loves chocolate and photography

Poland's sprint hope enjoy speed work and gym sessions, and chocolate especially on race days.

She told Poinformowani.pl, "I think my most important ritual is to get a good night's sleep. I also like to listen to good music and talk to my coach. She always knows what to say and her words always reach me.

"A few minutes before the start, I always eat half of my chocolate bar."

Like most sprinters, she dreads endurance training with the running drills over 300m the hardest.