Chen Yufei wins classic to set up final with Ratchanok Intanon at Malaysia Open 2022, Momota beat Vitidsarn, Axelsen-Christie to follow

Olympic badminton gold medallist Chen Yufei reached the women's singles final at the 2022 Malaysia Open after a tense semi-final on Saturday (2nd July).

The Chinese shuttler beat Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in a three-game epic. Yufei lost the opener 21-19 and had to come from behind in both the second and third games, which she won 21-13 and 21-15 to book her final spot.

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand beat China's Wang Zhiyi in the other women's singles semi, 21-8, 21-18, to secure her berth in Sunday's final.

In the men's semis, second seed Momota Kento beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-12 to reach the final, while Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen is looking to extend his tour win streak to 30 matches when he plays Jonatan Christie in the other men's semi shortly.

More to follow.

2022 Malaysia Open - Semi-final results on Saturday 2 July

Women's singles

Ratchanok Intanon beat Wang Zhiyi: 21-8, 21-18

Tai Tzu Ying beat Chen Yufei 19-21, 21-13, 21-15.

Men's singles

Momota Kento beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-11, 21-12.

Viktor Axelsen v Jonatan Christie

Doubles results to follow.