Viktor Axelsen and Chen Yufei through to semi-finals at Malaysia Open

Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen secured a semi-final spot at the 2022 Malaysia Open after a comeback win against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia on Friday (1 July).

The World number one needed over a hour to see off the tournament's sixth seed 18-21, 21-17, 21-12 and extend his winning streak to 29 matches on the tour.

Axelsen will face Jonatan Christie on Saturday after the Indonesian defeated India's HS Prannoy 21-18, 21-16.

In the women's singles draw, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yufei beat Japan's Okuhara Nozomi 23-21, 21-18 to reach the semi-finals.

The Chinese shuttler will play Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, who knocked out Rio 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu 19-21, 21-9, 21-14.

2022 Malaysia Open - Quarterfinals results on Friday 1 July

Women's singles

Tai Tzu Ying beat PV Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13

Chen Yufei beat Okuhara Nozomi 14-21, 21-18, 21-18

Wang Zhiyi beat Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 9-21, 21-10, 21-17

Ratchanok Intanon beat Han Yue 22-20, 21-12

Men's singles

Viktor Axelsen beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 18-21, 21-17, 21-12

Momota Kento beat Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

Jonatan Christie beat HS Prannoy 21-18, 21-16

Kunlavut Vitidsarn beat Lu Guangzu 15-21, 21-10, 21-17

Men's doubles

Goh Sze Fei-Izzuddin Nur beat Liu Yuchen-Ou Xuanyi 21-11, 22-20

Fajar Alfia-Muhammad Rian Ardianto beat Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-13, 21-9

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik - Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan

Hoki Takuro-Kobayashi Yugo beat Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho 21-14, 21-23, 21-14

Women's doubles

Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti beat Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan 14-21, 21-13, 21-16

Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong beat Du Yue-Li Wenmei 21-13, 21-15

Zhang Shuxian-Zheng Yu beat Febby Valencia Dwijayanti Gani-Ribka Sugiarto 21-13, 21-14

Matsumoto Mayu-Nagahara Wakana beat Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing 21-15, 23-21