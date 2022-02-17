Canada's got talent: half of women's ski cross semi-finalists donned maple leafs

At the top of the ski-cross run just seconds ahead of the first semi-final start two competitors turned to each other, smiled and fist-bumped before leaning forward to get into their starting position.

The high-fiving pair were Hannah Schmidt and Courtney Hoffos, two of four Canadian athletes who had made it to the final eight of the ski-cross competition at Beijing 2022. Separated in the starting line-up from another of their compatriots, Marielle Thompson, by legendary Swiss, Fanny Smith, a bronze medalist four years ago at PyeongChang 2018, the quartet were all set to race hard to claim two spots in the big final and potential Olympic medals.

In the second semifinal, their teammate Brittany Phelan, herself an Olympic silver medallist at PyeongChang 2018, second to the gold medallist and her now-retired teammate, Kelsey Serwa, was up against the favourite, Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund.

When it all shook out, it was Thompson who progressed to the big final and ended up with a silver medal to add to the gold medal she won at Sochi 2014. Naeslund claimed gold with Germany's Daniela Maier claiming bronze after Smith was relegated to fourth after being given a yellow card for "side contact".

Phelan, Hoffos and Schmidt were in the small final and finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, with Australia's Sami Kennedy-Sim finishing eighth.

Canada's got talent

This might be the first Olympic Winter Games in which Canada women have not won gold – in fact, they have won five out of the six gold and silver medals at the three Games in which ski cross has been a discipline – but a silver medal and four skiers in the top-seven places is not to be sniffed at. The strength-in-depth for which the Canada team is renowned is clearly ongoing.

Even making the team is quite the challenge.

After the Canada trials, which took place on 21 January, even Thompson was relieved to make the team, telling the Coast Reporter: "You know that we're all going to be bringing our best when it comes to race day. It is an individual sport, we're on our own out there, but it is nice to know that all your teammates have had to have really strong performances to make the Olympic team. It was a tough team to make, so we’re very lucky."

After the Beijing 2022 race, Thompson again reflected on the strength of Canada's team, the impact it has on her own skiing and what it's like to be pushed by the young guns.

"Our team has had such a strong history in the sport of ski cross. Even from (Vancouver) 2010 leading into those home Canadian Olympics, there was a lot of effort to make our team the best and we've continued to push and build and really be the leaders on the sport.

"Everyone's really been chasing us, so we've had to continue to be better but on the women's side we are always pushing each other every step of the way. The results today show we are super strong.

"In my semifinal with three Canadians, I knew it was going to be tough. Hopefully we can continue to be the innovators in the sport and continue to be strong.

"Having such strong teammates has made me a better racer. Even from the beginning when I first made the national team in the fall of 2010, I really looked up to the women and chased them and they made me the skier I am today. Now I'm a little bit more of a leader on the team, and they are pushing me, so I have to be better as well."

After a disappointing 17th place at PyeongChang 2018, Thompson has fought back to not only keep her spot on the Canadian team but also the world stage.

"Having had such a disappointing Olympics in PyeongChang I knew that if I came into this Olympics prepared a strong and quick as I could be, I could do well and I'm super happy. It's pretty cool to be a two-time medallist at the Olympics."

Something that the new crops of young guns will have their eye on too, if they can get in the team in the first place that is.