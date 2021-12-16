Get to know Swiss ski cross star Fanny Smith 

Her prodigious talent was visible from a very young age

Born in 1992 in the small town of Aigle in Switzerland, Fanny Smith took to the slopes at a very young age. At just two years old, she strapped on her skis for the first time and instantly fell in love with the sport. Her father, a ski teacher, helped show her the ropes, however it is clear that Smith had a champion’s mindset from her school days.

“I did stuff on skis that no one else dared to,” she said in an interview with saas-fee.ch. “I was a real daredevil!”

The young phenom competed in ski cross for the first time at age 12 and her rapid improvement in the sport saw her turn professional at age 16. Two years later, she competed at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, where she finished seventh, receiving an Olympic diploma.

“I started straight away in ski cross and I was really young, and for years I was the youngest in the circus,” explained the phenom, who also won the Junior World Championships title in 2010.

In 2013, still only 21 years old, she won gold in the senior World Championships and was the overall World Cup winner. The rest, as they say, is history.

Dyslexia helped form her into the champion she is today

Smith has been very vocal about her experiences with dyslexia and how they helped her thrive in her freestyle skiing career. In an interview with Lausanne 2020 prior to the YOG of that year, she talked in detail about her struggles at school and the strength those challenges instilled in her.

“I’ve often had to work hard, often more than others and I really wanted to pass on the message that you might find it hard at school, but you can still be successful in something you enjoy,” she said.

“The worst punishment for me was when I had to read out loud in class. You have the extra stress that you are supposed to read quickly… I would see the beginning of a word and say, ‘Ah, it must be that’, then sometimes I invented the end of it.”

However, while bullies made fun of her and teachers lost patience, the Swiss athlete now credits dyslexia with allowing her to become “the woman that I am today.”

"My dyslexia made me a fighter," she told saas-fee.ch. "Whatever life throws at you, never let it stop you!”

Her determination fuelled a miraculous comeback from career-threatening injuries

Things could have been so different for Fanny Smith, had one doctor’s predictions come true. At the beginning of the 2011 World Cup season, she suffered a serious knee injury, breaking her medial collateral ligament, lateral collateral ligament and two menisci in the front of the knee.

The doctor’s prognosis was devastatingly bleak: “He said, 'Fanny, I think you can't ski anymore. I think racing is finished for you," she remembered in a 2014 interview with CNN. Showing the determination of a champion, the Swiss skier refused to even entertain the idea that she would not compete again.

“In my head I said to myself, 'You will see next year and shut your mouth!'

Eleven months later, she returned to the slopes and just two years further down the road, she had her most successful season to date, winning the overall World Cup and World Championships gold.

She now credits the injury with making her an even more complete athlete today: "Everybody says, after an injury you become more strong. It's completely true. After my injury was the best season of my life," she said.

She'll be one of the favourites for Beijing 2022

Now 29, Smith remains one of the greatest skiers on the circuit today, with her most recent victories being the 2021 World Cup overall gold and 2021 World Championships silver.

In all, she has been the overall winner of the World Cup on three occasions (2013, 2019 and 2021), has one gold, three silvers and one bronze in the World Championships, 29 World Cup titles and a shiny Olympic bronze medal, which she won at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

The most obvious gong missing from her medal collection is Olympic gold. And while she is aiming for another medal in Beijing, the athlete is also realistic about the chances of surprises being sprung during the Games.

"Of course, I am not going to China to win a chocolate medal, and I would love to win another Olympic medal," she told fis-ski.com. "But I have been in this sport long enough to know that anything can happen and the Olympics is only one day out of four years, so to achieve something there is the hardest thing in our sport."