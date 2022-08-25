BWF Badminton World Championships 2022, as it happened: Day 4 - Carolina Marin secures miracle comeback; Viktor Axelsen powers on

The 27th BWF World Championships in badminton in Tokyo, Japan has reached the round of 16 stage, with the third-round matches taking place on Thursday (25 August 2022) across the five events of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Among those in action on the fourth day of the Championships at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium are Viktor Axelsen, Lee Zii Jia, Yamaguchi Akane and Carolina Marín.

Olympics.com has live updates throughout the day from the Japanese capital, which you can follow below.

All times below are Japan Standard Time (UTC/GMT +9 hours). Most recent updates at the top; please refresh for latest.

21:00 - Selected results

The final match of the day sees Korean men's doubles pair Choi Sol Gyu and Seo Seung Jae beat Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-17, 16-21, 21-14.

We leave you with a summary of today's key results:

Carolina Marin (ESP) 16-21, 21-15, 22-20 He Bing Jiao (CHN)

Ratchanok Intanon (THA) 25-23, 16-21, 21-13 Michelle Li (CAN)

Yamaguchi Akane (JPN) 21-18, 21-7 Takahashi Sakaya (JPN)

Viktor Axelsen (DEN) 21-19, 21-16 Sitthikom Thammasin (THA)

Shi Yu Qi (CHN) 21-11, 13-21, 21-18 Anthony Ginting (IDN)

Loh Kean Yew (SGP) 21-11, 11-4 retired Ng Ka Long Angus (HK)

Lakshya Sen (IND) 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 HS Prannoy (IND)

Marcus Gideon / Kevin Sukamuljo (IDN) 21-15, 21-9 Ben Lane / Sean Vendy (ENG)

Matsuyama Nami / Shida Chiharu (JPN) 21-16, 21-16 Tan Pearly / Thinaah Murlalitharan (MAL)

20:32 - Michelle Li scores an upset

The women's singles 13th seed from Canada produced a mesmerising display to beat Thailand's much-fancied Ratchanok Intanon 25-23, 16-21, 21-13.

Check out her reaction below.

19:52 - Ng ka Long Angus retires hurt, Loh Kean Yew progresses

It's a the Hong Kong tenth seed, who cannot finish his men's singles Round-of-16 match against Loh Kean Yew and is eliminated.

Admittedly, it did look like reigning world champion Loh was in control of the match at 21-11, 11-4 up.

The Singaporean will meet Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in tomorrow's quarter final.

19:40 - Anthony Ginting edges three-game thriller

The Olympic bronze medallist from Indonesia is through to the men's singles quarter-finals after a hard-fought 21-11, 13-21, 21-18 win over China's Shi Yi Qi.

However, sixth seed Ginting will have to up his game another notch tomorrow if he is to beat No. 1 seed Viktor Axelsen.

"I'm so happy today because I haven't been able to beat him before. It was a really important match for me," Ginting told Olympics.com after.

"I played with nothing to lose, didn't think about our previous meetings. I enjoyed every single point, so finally I can beat him.

"The key was the third set on the crucial points, and I tried to push him as hard as I could."

19:25 - Zhao Jun Peng speaks to Olympics.com

The unseeded Chinese player shocked Malaysia's Asian champion Lee Zii Jia with a 19-21, 21-11, 19-21 to make the men's singles quarter-finals.

"I think I did pretty well today. There’s good things I should learn from this but I need to prepare more from the next round," he told our reporter Shintaro Kano.

"Hopefully I’ll do better.It doesn’t mean that if you have a higher ranking you are going to lose. It doesn’t mean if you are more popular you are going to beat me. I think it depends on your performance that day.

"Prannoy definitely did bet a lot of major opponents but I will be more prepared for him.I’m no thinking too far ahead. I’m just thinking about tomorrow’s match. Hopefully I can win tomorrow and then I’ll think about the next match."

19:20 - Lakshya Sen speaks to Olympics.com

The Indian shuttler caused an upset to beat recently-crowned Commonwealth Games champion, and compatriot, Lakshya Sen in their Round-of-16 men's singles match.

"Kento and Lakshya are two good wins back-to-back," he told our reporter.

"It's been a tough draw for me and to beat someone that is in form... it's always great to play him. I played really well and just had to be patient enough to stick to the plan.

"It was all about who executed better on the day, and the mind games come into play as I know him so well, so I had to stay extrememly focussed.

"I had a lack of match practise in the past few weeks, so I was a little bit tentative going into this match, but now my confidence is building.

"Zhao has also had a good few wins including Lee Zii Jia, so he'll be tough to beat tomorrow."

19:05 - Kim and Kong win all Korean clash

Women's doubles No. 5 seeds Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong showed no percy against their compatriots Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong, beating them 21-19, 21-19 to progress to the quarter-finals.

18:45 - HS Prannoy seals epic win over Lakshya Sen

HS Prannoy of India contined his fine run of form in Tokyo with a come-from-behind 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 victory over compatriot Lakshya Sen.

Following his shock win over No. 2 seed Momota Kento yesterday, Prannoy was suddently looking elimination in the face after being outplayed in the first game by recently-crowned Commonwealth champion Sen.

But, showing greater patience and tremendous determination, he bounced back to win the next two games in comprehensive fashion and book his place in tomorrow's quarter-final against Zhao Jun Peng.

"It's always tough [playing against Sen], he's one player that's improved tremendously over the past couple of years. It's always tough to beat players who have a lot of confidence," Prannoy said after.

"His defence is super solid and there are no easy points with him.

"It took its toll on my body and I'm wondering how I will play tomorrow. I'll have to get a good sleep tonight as the last one I lost against him!"

HS Prannoy comes from behind to beat Lakshya Sen in three games at the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo.

18:30 - Lee Zii Jia is eliminated by Zhao Jun Peng!

Malaysia's reigning Asian champion Lee went down 19-21, 21-11, 19-21 in what was a shock victory for his unseeded Chinese opponent in the men's singles.

Interestingly, Lee won more points in the match overall, but Zhao managed to win the ones that mattered, and will progress to the quarter-finals.

"I prepared well mentally and played a more attacking game, which worked really well," Zhao said after.

Meanwhile, Lee was magnanimous in defeat, saying:

"I had a lot of mistakes and Zhao played a very good game today. He controlled the game, particularly at the net."

17:55 - Doubling up

Hosts Japan have had some solid results in the pairs today with Matsumoto Mayu/Nagahara Wakana, Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa, Matsuyama Nami/Shida Chiharu and Hoki Takuro/Kobayashi Yugo all progressing.

Viktor Axelsen has had his eyes firmly on the shuttle in Tokyo. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

17:09 - Axelsen on reaching quarter-finals:

"In the second parts of both sets (Thammasin) played really well and made it tough for me. However I’m really I managed to close it in straight games.

"I’m not really satisfied with how I sort of took my foot off the pedal a little bit in the last part of both sets. That has to change tomorrow.

"However, I’m really confident I’ll be able to do so".

16:24 - What else: Viktor Axelsen wins

The No. 1 seed bounces Sitthikom Thammasin from the tournament, 21-19, 21-16.

16:21 - Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai bow out

The mixed doubles holders from Thailand were shocked by Mark Lamsfuss/Isabel Lohau of Germany, 21-16 21-14.

15:55 - Yamaguchi: "I have to take the fight to her"

Yamaguchi, after beating Takahashi to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash vs Marin, "I felt much lighter on my feet than two days ago. She had the lead at one point in the first game but kept my cool and adjusted.

"(Marin) used to have pace and was always an aggressive, attacking player. But since her injury, I don’t know what kind of style she’s adopted. I haven’t played her in a while so I’m looking forward to it.

"The way I match up with her, I have to take the fight to her. If I don’t she will dictate the pace. More than the game plan, I have to have heart against her".

15:03 - Yamaguchi Akane exudes class

The defending world champion beats countrywoman Takahashi Sayaka 21-18, 21-7 to set up a date with - Marin!

13:46 - Marin: "I didn't want to leave this game".

Speaking to Olympics.com after her remarkable come-from-behind win, "I’m really happy to beat this kind of player. This is what I want to be.

"He Bing Jao is a really tough player; she really knows how to play against me. We are both left-handed so we are not use to playing against left-handed players but something I can learn from today is that I need to keep pushing myself, keep going, keep fighting for every point - and this is what I did in the last part of the game.

"I didn’t want to leave this game. I wanted to fight for every point. When I played the first game I was in the far side and sometimes it’s difficult to control the shuttle mainly to the back. But in the second game, I was in the slow side so I could control the shuttle much better.

"This match was really important for me. It gives me some confidence for sure.

"Every game is going to be a test for me. As I said when I came here the first day, I want to go as far as I can. I want to be the best of myself on the court. I just try to be ready again tomorrow".

13:19 - Carolina Marín!

Amazing.

The three-time world champion saves four match points to come back and beat He Bing Jao 16-21, 21-15, 22-20.

12:46 - Grinding it out

Chen Yu Fei was made to work but in the end produced victory over Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-17, 17-21, 21-10.

Chen faces Li in the next round.

Ben Lane/Sean Vendy had a lot to be happy about on Thursday. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

Michelle Li: pure emotion. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

12:12 - Ben Lane/Sean Vendy stir upset

The English pair have stunned world No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-15, 21-9.

And it wasn't close. Lane/Vendy won in 26 minutes.

11:39 - Michelle Li scores big win

The Canadian has knocked out eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon 25-23, 16-21, 21-13.

It was just Li's third win against the Thai player in nine career meetings.

An Se Young of Republic of Korea in her round of 16 match against American Beiwen Zhang. Picture by Badmintonphoto / Courtesy of BWF

10:44 - An first to women's last eight

Women's third seed An Se Young cruises past Beiwen Zhang 21-12, 21-10 for the first win of the day.

The South Korean will get a Chinese opponent in the quarter-final, either Han Yue or Wang Zhi Yi.

10:00 - Live from Tokyo

Good morning on Day 4 from the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. The weather outside is much cooler today, after the downpour last night.