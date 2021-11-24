Bruce Mouat’s unbeaten Scotland through to semi-finals at 2021 European Curling Championships

It was seventh heaven in Lillehammer for Mouat’s men as they won their seventh consecutive game at the tournament against PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Switzerland 7-1.

By Chloe Merrell
Bruce MOUAT
Curling
Picture by @Ian MacNicol

Scotland are through to the semi-finals at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Lillehammer.

Their 7-1 victory over world championship bronze medallists Switzerland in their penultimate round-robin game takes the Scots' unbeaten run to 7-0.

If any doubts lingered after yesterday’s tight game against Denmark those were quickly put to rest. Bruce Mouat was dominant from start to finish.  

Seeing Scotland 3-0 up after the third end Peter de Cruz and team responded with a single in the fourth. However, any attempt at a resurgence by the Swiss was thoroughly squashed in the fifth end when the Scots put down three all but making a comeback impossible. The game finished in six ends.

Mouat’s quest to regain the European title from 2018 remains firmly on track. Next up is a final round-robin match-up against Czech Republic taking place this evening.

For everything you need to know about the European Curling Championships click here.

