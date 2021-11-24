Bruce Mouat’s unbeaten Scotland through to semi-finals at 2021 European Curling Championships

Scotland are through to the semi-finals at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Lillehammer.

Their 7-1 victory over world championship bronze medallists Switzerland in their penultimate round-robin game takes the Scots' unbeaten run to 7-0.

If any doubts lingered after yesterday’s tight game against Denmark those were quickly put to rest. Bruce Mouat was dominant from start to finish.

Seeing Scotland 3-0 up after the third end Peter de Cruz and team responded with a single in the fourth. However, any attempt at a resurgence by the Swiss was thoroughly squashed in the fifth end when the Scots put down three all but making a comeback impossible. The game finished in six ends.

Mouat’s quest to regain the European title from 2018 remains firmly on track. Next up is a final round-robin match-up against Czech Republic taking place this evening.

