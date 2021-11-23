Bruce Mouat remains indomitable at European Curling Championships 2021

Bruce Mouat of Scotland continues to lead the charge at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Lillehammer.

The skip, and his team of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr., have been relatively unchallenged in Norway, notably defeating world and European champion Niklas Edin of Sweden in the opening round of the tournament.

Today (November 23,) however, was an altogether different story.

Mouat and his men were pushed right until the end by Denmark. It wasn't until the seventh and eighth ends where the Scots put down two and then three that they were able to seize control of the match, which ultimately concluded 9-8.

Scotland's dance to the distance may have been cagey, but it will likely be welcomed preparation given tomorrow's round-robin challenge. The team leading the standings will take on 2018 Winter Olympic bronze medallists Switzerland in the morning before then tackling Czech Republic in the evening session.

Team Mouat, who have already been selected to represent Team GB this February at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, are looking to regain the European title they won back in 2018.

