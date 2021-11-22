Bruce Mouat outclassing the field at 2021 European Curling Championships

Scotland's Bruce Mouat is proving so far to be an unstoppable force at the 2021 European Curling Championships in Norway.

The 27-year-old and his rink of Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr., are the only team left undefeated in the men’s draw.

Team Mouat, who will represent Great Britain at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February, began their perfect run after they eased past reigning world and European champions Sweden 6-2 on the first day of action.

Niklas Edin, who had denied Mouat gold at the world championships in April this year, was put on the back foot from the very start by the Scots and was unable to engineer his team back from the early deficit.

Day two saw a string of successes for Mouat and his men. Another strong start by Scotland meant they were able to vanquish Finland 6-2. Italy then followed but fared no better; Team Mouat took the win 7-2.

If the results so far from day three are anything to go by then the men from Scotland are showing no signs of relinquishing their dominance. Just this morning they squashed the Netherlands 9-2 in six ends.

Speaking to World Curling after he stepping off the ice, the Mouat said: “We’re playing well. We’re enjoying our stuff out there and making a lot of shots. We’re curling at a very high standard right now. It’s been pretty good so far and we’re hoping to continue our upward trajectory. I don’t think we’re too far away from our best.”

Mouat will be back in action later tonight in the fifth session of round-robin play when they take on Germany who are currently in a four-way tie for fourth with Italy, Denmark and the Czech Republic in the overall team standings.

To find out more about how to follow Bruce Mouat and the 2021 European Curling Championships click here.