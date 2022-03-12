Brian McKeever's glittering goodbye at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics

Brian McKeever is bowing out in style.

Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian ever claimed a 16th Paralympic gold medal in the men's para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at Beijing 2022 on Saturday (12 March).

Racing with guide Graham Nishikawa, 42-year-old McKeever drew level with German para-alpine skiing great Gerd Schoenfelder on 16 for the most men's Paralympic titles ever.

A third gold medal in Beijing came in his final individual race following two titles in the visually impaired sprint and long distance events this week in Zhangjiakou.

McKeever swept his three individual events for the fourth Paralympics in a row: Men's visually impaired 20 kilometre classical, 1.5km sprint, and 12.5km freestyle.

It's his 20th podium finish in a sparkling Paralympic career that stretches all the way back to Salt Lake City 2002.

And he isn't finished yet.

The Canadian can surpass Schoenfelder at one final event in the team relay on Sunday (13 March), but records aren't something he obsesses over.

“I will continue to not think about them and just keep going one race at a time and (try) to enjoy this," he said earlier this week.

Today McKeever was laughing, as he often is, when Nishikawa crashed to the ice after the race, exhausted, while he stayed on his feet before reaching down to help him up.

"Graham did an awesome job. We just nailed it right off the start. You could just see it; it was the right pace," McKeever said.

"I think it was because they gave me the right bib today," he laughed, after winning his 16th gold wearing bib number 16.

Brian McKeever bags record 16th Paralympic gold

Riding out 16th and last, McKeever and Nishikawa clocked a time of 33 minutes, 6.6 seconds to top the podium, almost a full minute faster that Sweden's silver medallist Zebastian Modin (33:59.1) and Dmytro Suiarko of Ukraine (34:08.1) who earned bronze.

The Canadian overtook leader American Jake Adicoff around the 6km mark, halfway through the 12.5km race and never looked back.

"We talked a lot about pacing," McKeever said afterwards, "pacing at altitude is the most important thing. If you blow up at altitude, you're not coming back.

"As a couple of guys that have grown up around altitude, we know what it means to blow up when you're here. If you go into the red at altitude, you're not coming back.

"We made sure we were in touch with that in warm-up, and yesterday as well."

Brian McKeever at Milano Cortina 2026?

Dominating the Winter Paralympics once more, is Mckeever sure he doesn't want to keep going until Milano Cortina 2026?

"We've been doing this a long time. We go back to junior days, we've trained together a long time and been friends forever," he said post-race.

"Over the years, though, we're getting older. There's a lot more grey hair and there's a lot more aches and pains... We're breaking down! We still love getting out together but it's getting harder.

"I think if we end up back here trying to race in four years, we'll be coming in on canes!"

Joint men's Paralympic titles record holder, he's funny too.

"We'll probably be back, but I'm sure in more coaching and waxing roles."

McKeever: Chasing a record-breaking 17th gold medal in the relay?

So what it would mean for him to become the most decorated male in Winter Paralympic history if he wins a 17th gold in the relay on Sunday 13 March?

“We're just happy to be here. After 20 years of doing this, it's an honour to be a part of the Paralympics.

"So we'll go out and enjoy it and still make ourselves heard, keep on going and enjoying this beautiful weather we've had and looking forward to finishing on a fun day."

Brian McKeever's Superbowl moment

One of the most recognisable faces at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, McKeever featured in a Superbowl 2022 commercial which tells his life story and about how he won ten of his gold medals with his older brother Robin.

At 19 he began losing his vision due to a condition called Stargardt's disease and began training with Robin as his guide, the brothers competing together in the Winter Paralympics until 2014.

McKeever knows all about being #StrongerTogether.