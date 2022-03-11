Arthur Bauchet: "I feel pain, but at least I know why"

Four years ago, the 21-year-old Arthur Bauchet got a sniff of gold but had to settle for silver in the downhill, slalom, super-G and super combined at PyeongChang 2018.

The Frenchman finally got the monkey off his back in Beijing 2022, graduating from the second step of the podium to the top in the standing category in the downhill and super combined while adding bronze in the giant slalom.

The Alpine skiing alchemist found the right recipe to transform these precious metals into gold, and he will have one last opportunity on Sunday, 13 March, to bring back home another medal in the slalom.

"I already had the world title, won World Cups and globes, but not the Paralympic title. Over the last four years, I've put all my energy into preparing for this event to try to claim this gold medal. But there is a big gap between dreams and reality. Today, I have to fill this gap. It is insane," Bauchet told Olympics.com.

Bauchet, who has hereditary spastic paraplegia, a condition that causes muscular contractions in his lower limbs, enjoyed two well-deserved days off between the speed and technical events, which could give him an edge ahead of the slalom.

"I'm lucky to be one of the most versatile skiers on the circuit. I can win a downhill as well as a slalom. That's a real strength I have," he said.

During his days off, the Saint Tropez native spoke to Olympics.com and unveiled the secrets of his preparations over the last four years that led to his Paralympic titles.

Bauchet: "With the disease, you have to go by trial and error"

Arthur Bauchet has a rare disease that affects the central nervous system and impacts the muscles of his lower limbs with muscle weakness and hypertonia. But this diagnosis came pretty late in his life.

In 2015, Bauchet was unable to leave his couch because of the intense pain in his legs, before doctors finally put a name to what everyone thought was all "in his head".

"When we put a name to the disease, I told myself: 'Ok, it is not in my head'. But I prefer to feel the pain and know why and being able to ski than feeling the pain, lying on my couch, without knowing why," he explained.

Once the diagnosis was made, it was a case of trial and error to understand the illness and the limits of his physical abilities. The then 17-year-old Bauchet went to extraordinary lengths to test his abilities ahead of PyeongChang, just two years after he entered the international circuit.

Bauchet was up for the challenge winning three medals, including two gold at the 2017 World Championships and the four silvers at PyeongChang.

In addition to testing his abilities as he goes along, he must constantly adapt to this degenerative disease.

"We can see the evolution of the disease with the evolution of the treatment. In the beginning, I had to take one pill a day. Five years later, I am on eight pills, some drops in the evening and Botox injections in my legs once or twice a year."

Adaptation seems to be the key to Arthur Bauchet's preparations which took a competitive turn after PyeongChang 2018.

Amplify the workload

"After the Games in PyeongChang, I started to do between four and six hours of sports a day. I discovered exercises that I didn't know I could do, like cycling. Now, I do a lot of cycling throughout the spring/summer period, for better endurance, before returning to the gym.

We increase the preparation times and the number of sessions."

He is not only testing his physical abilities. Bauchet has learned to push his limits, going against debilitating fatigue to increase his resistance.

"Before, I was listening to my body a little too much and as soon as I was feeling tired and when my legs were shaking, I was telling to myself 'stop, you'll train again tomorrow'. But now, I know my body a bit better, and I tell myself 'don't stop, push yourself a little bit more, go further than your limits because when you'll be at the Games, you will be tired, so your body has to know how it feels'."

This new way of pushing his limits has been more than helpful during the Beijing Games.

Due to the weather, the super combined event was brought forward by a day, and the Para skiers did the downhill, the Super-G and the super combined over three consecutive days. Bauchet took first place in the downhill before finishing fourth in the Super-G. On the third day, he had to overcome the fatigue to win his second Paralympic gold. The victory in the super combined took its toll on Bauchet, who explained his shaking condition is getting worse with time.

"At the end of the super combined, I went to the provisional podium, but I struggled so hard to keep my legs still and to walk. As soon as I left the podium, I had to take my shoes off right away because I couldn't take it anymore. My feet were almost cramping in the shoes."

To recover, Bauchet needs to two things: rest and warmth, which sounds paradoxical for a man that spends most of his time on snow.

Managing his emotions

On top of the mandatory rest for his legs, the seven-times Paralympic medallist also has to manage his emotions.

"There is a neurological factor that goes with this disease. As soon as there are emotions, stress or feelings that are a little strong, it will affect my legs, and they will shake even more."

Managing stress levels when you line up in a race that you have been working towards for four years is easier said than done.

However, the schedule change helped the seven-time world champion deal with the stress. The downhill was the first race of the Paralympics, an event in which he was not one of the big favourites. Bauchet raced to victory in the downhill removing the pressure to perform in his pet events.

"Thanks to this first gold medal, I have been able to be less stressed for the rest of the competition. Now at every start line, I don't really feel any stress. I just want to have fun," he continued.

Have fun, yes, but the 21-year-old skier learned not to rest on his laurels. He knows that the competition is intense, and the slightest mistake can push him off the podium, as he experienced in the Super-G, where a small deviation from the course relegated him to fourth place.

Buachet will fight until the end to add more silverware to his collection to bow out with his most memorable Paralympic Winter Games.

"I don't want to be at the start and tell myself, 'take it easy. No, no, no, I'll go as fast as I can and give 300 percent during every run. We are here to take everything we can, and if I can win more medals, I'll try my best to do so. In any case, I will personally try everything I can to have more medals."

Buachet has forged an iron will throughout his sporting career with the sword of Damocles hanging over his head as his illness continues to worsen.

"I know that one day I might end up in a wheelchair. So I always try to fight and try to reach furthermore."