Brian McKeever: Top things to know about Canada's Paralympic legend

Brian McKeever is a bonafide Paralympic legend.

The Canadian Nordic skier will be competing in his sixth Paralympic Games at Beijing 2022.

The 42-year-old has won a remarkable 13 gold medals, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes. That's an unfathomable 17-medal total, for those counting at home. That makes him Canada's most decorated Paralympian ever.

It's safe to say he is one of the best para Nordic skiers we've ever seen.

Here are the top things you need to know about McKeever as he looks to make even more history at the next Paralympics, which take place from 4 to 13 March.

Brian McKeever: The beginning

McKeever tried out skiing for the first time as soon as he was physically capable: when he was three. He began skiing competitively by the time he was just 12-years-old. When he was 19, he began to lose his vision due to a genetic disorder. He was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, which is a loss of central vision - fine detail and colour - but not peripheral vision; it was a disease that also affected his father.

However, he didn't let that get in the way of his dream as he continued to compete and train with the help of a guide, and by 2002, he was competing in his first Paralympic Games.

Brotherhood

McKeever's older brother Robin has played a vital role in his life. Robin is an accomplished skier himself and competed in cross-country skiing at Nagano 1998.

Robin served as Brian's guide on the circuit for many years and they experienced plenty of success together. Brian has since worked with other guides in Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy. However, Robin moved into coaching and is now Brian's coach.

The two were inducted into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame in 2011, and they also received a Meritorious Service Medal, civil division, from the Governor General of Canada in 2016 recognising their achievements in sport.

Heartbreak in 2010

McKeever made history when he was named to both Olympic and Paralympic teams for Canada for Vancouver 2010. He was set to race in the 50km cross-country race until the coach of the Canadian cross-country skiing team decided to replace him with an athlete who had been successful in another event earlier in the Games.

However he was able to rebound emotionally and win three golds at the Vancouver Paralynmpics, also thanks to brother Robin, who was his guide.

Medals, medals and more medals

McKeever has won A LOT of medals through the years at the Paralympic Winter Games. Here's a breakdown of it all:

2002 1 km cross-country – Gold

2002 20 km cross-country – Silver

2002 10 km cross-country – Gold

2006 7.5 km biathlon – Bronze

2006 1km cross-country – Gold

2006 20km cross-country – Silver

2006 10 km cross-country – Gold

2010 1 km cross-country – Gold

2010 20 km cross-country – Gold

2010 10km cross-country – Gold

2014 10 km cross-country – Gold

2014 20 km cross-country – Gold

2014 1 km cross-country – Gold

2018 sprint cross-country – Gold

2018 20 km cross-country – Gold

2018 10 km cross-country – Gold

2018 open relay cross-country – Bronze

Flag bearer

McKeever has had the honour of being Canada's flag bearer on multiple occasions. He was chosen for the honour for the first time for the Salt Lake City 2002 Closing Ceremony.

After stunning performances in four Paralympic Games, it was time for McKeever to have the honour of holding and walking with his country's flag in the Parade of Nations at the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony.

Inspiration

The best way to wrap any discussion around McKeever is to listen to his philosophy on sport and why he has competed, put his body through thousands of hours of training sessions and suffered several injuries along the way.