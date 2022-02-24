Brian McKeever: Top things to know about Canada's Paralympic legend

Brian McKeever is a bonafide Paralympic legend.
The Canadian Nordic skier will be competing in his sixth Paralympic Games at Beijing 2022.
The 42-year-old has won a remarkable 13 gold medals, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes. That's an unfathomable 17-medal total, for those counting at home. That makes him Canada's most decorated Paralympian ever.
It's safe to say he is one of the best para Nordic skiers we've ever seen.
Here are the top things you need to know about McKeever as he looks to make even more history at the next Paralympics, which take place from 4 to 13 March.
Brian MCKEEVER
Brian McKeever: The beginning
McKeever tried out skiing for the first time as soon as he was physically capable: when he was three. He began skiing competitively by the time he was just 12-years-old. When he was 19, he began to lose his vision due to a genetic disorder. He was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, which is a loss of central vision - fine detail and colour - but not peripheral vision; it was a disease that also affected his father.
However, he didn't let that get in the way of his dream as he continued to compete and train with the help of a guide, and by 2002, he was competing in his first Paralympic Games.
Brotherhood
McKeever's older brother Robin has played a vital role in his life. Robin is an accomplished skier himself and competed in cross-country skiing at Nagano 1998.
Robin served as Brian's guide on the circuit for many years and they experienced plenty of success together. Brian has since worked with other guides in Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy. However, Robin moved into coaching and is now Brian's coach.
The two were inducted into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame in 2011, and they also received a Meritorious Service Medal, civil division, from the Governor General of Canada in 2016 recognising their achievements in sport.
Heartbreak in 2010
McKeever made history when he was named to both Olympic and Paralympic teams for Canada for Vancouver 2010. He was set to race in the 50km cross-country race until the coach of the Canadian cross-country skiing team decided to replace him with an athlete who had been successful in another event earlier in the Games.
However he was able to rebound emotionally and win three golds at the Vancouver Paralynmpics, also thanks to brother Robin, who was his guide.
Medals, medals and more medals
McKeever has won A LOT of medals through the years at the Paralympic Winter Games. Here's a breakdown of it all:
- 2002 1 km cross-country – Gold
- 2002 20 km cross-country – Silver
- 2002 10 km cross-country – Gold
- 2006 7.5 km biathlon – Bronze
- 2006 1km cross-country – Gold
- 2006 20km cross-country – Silver
- 2006 10 km cross-country – Gold
- 2010 1 km cross-country – Gold
- 2010 20 km cross-country – Gold
- 2010 10km cross-country – Gold
- 2014 10 km cross-country – Gold
- 2014 20 km cross-country – Gold
- 2014 1 km cross-country – Gold
- 2018 sprint cross-country – Gold
- 2018 20 km cross-country – Gold
- 2018 10 km cross-country – Gold
- 2018 open relay cross-country – Bronze
Flag bearer
McKeever has had the honour of being Canada's flag bearer on multiple occasions. He was chosen for the honour for the first time for the Salt Lake City 2002 Closing Ceremony.
After stunning performances in four Paralympic Games, it was time for McKeever to have the honour of holding and walking with his country's flag in the Parade of Nations at the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony.
Inspiration
The best way to wrap any discussion around McKeever is to listen to his philosophy on sport and why he has competed, put his body through thousands of hours of training sessions and suffered several injuries along the way.
"I've always said medals are for other people, because that's never why I did it. I mean, they're nice. There is no doubt they're nice, and every medal I've won, I'm proud of. But it's more about what they represent, because they represent four years of kicking your own butt to be better. It's always like, 'Today was good, tomorrow needs to be better'. You wake up and think, 'Let's be better today than I was yesterday', and you do that again and again and again." - McKeveer speaking with The Guardian