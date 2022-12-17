Birk Irving saved the best for last on Saturday (17 December) at the FIS World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

In third place heading into the final run of the freestyle skiing halfpipe, Irving jumped ahead of leader Brendan Mackay - 93.75 to 92.50 - for his first win at Copper Mountain, having grown up in nearby Englewood, Colo.

Noah Bowman, another Canadian, finished with bronze. All three of the top men scored their biggest run of the day on their final attempts, while six of the top seven . It marks a third World Cup win for the 23-year-old Irving.

It was a strong day for Canada in Copper, however, with Beijing 2022 bronze medallist Rachael Karker capturing just her second-ever World Cup title - an 11th podium overall and ninth consecutive.

Amy Fraser, another Canadian, was second, while Estonia's Kelly Sildaru - a bronze medallist in the freeski slopestyle in Beijing - placed third.

American Brita Sigourney, the Olympic bronze medallist in 2018 was seventh, while Beijing bronze medallist on the men's side Alex Ferreira of the U.S. finished in fourth.

Olympic champion Eileen Gu was absent as the Chinese superstar focuses on training and her studies at Stanford, with a plan to return to competition in early 2023.

On Friday (16 December), another Birk - Birk Ruud of Norway - and another Canadian - Megan Oldham - captured respective titles in the freeski big air.