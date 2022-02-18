The Voigt twins: The biathlete and the photographer share Olympic journey at Beijing 2022

“Together in mother’s belly, together at theOlympics,” said Vanessa Voigt under her Instagram post after her individual biathlon race at Beijing 2022.

The German biathlete had just finished in fourth place, 0.3 seconds off the podium.

She had a very special person waiting to hug her at the finish line - her twin brother Kevin, who has made a successful career in sports photography and is now working in Beijing as an accredited photographer.

Vanessa and Kevin Voigt in Germany

Cross country skiing at three years old

The Voigt twins grew up in the small town of Floh-Seligenthal in the Thuringian Forest. Aged three, they started cross country skiing in elementary school.

After showing promise, Vanessa enrolled in the renowned Oberhof Sports School that graduated an entire generation of successful winter athletes. Kevin - who is three minutes older than Vanessa – was not accepted to the school. He had a hard time coping with the separation from his sister.

“As a twin brother, this split was not so easy for me at that time and I thought about how I could best support my sister. Since I didn't want to stand at the competition and only shout 'Hop hop - faster faster', I bought my first camera. Gradually, more and more athletes were interested in my pictures.”

Meanwhile, his sister was having second thoughts.

“I quickly got bored with cross country. I found myself counting the trees in the forest and looking jealously at (shooting) targets. At 13, I switched to biathlon.”

Her brother came along. He attended the school’s practices and competitions - with a camera.

At the age of 15, Kevin was already working as a photojournalist, with his work being published to the pages of German newspapers and magazines.

World Cup circuit for Voigt family

Last season Vanessa qualified for the World Cup of biathlon, and Kevin joined the World Cup circuit. The twins travelled together to each World Cup from March to November.

This experience at the World Cup level qualified both Vanessa and Kevin for the Olympics. Vanessa secured her spot with impeccable skiing and shooting while Kevin was able to add more work to his photography portfolio.

Both twins were selected to go to the Olympics in their respective fields, making the journey even more memorable.

“I was so happy to get here. It’s like a dream come true. I was sad that I couldn’t get to the podium in my individual race. I was so close. But I am happy with my performance,” said Vanessa after her first race, the individual.

The individual discipline is the toughest challenge for any biathlete. After completing 15 kilometres in freezing temperatures, Vanessa was glad to receive a warm hug from her twin brother.

“I like having him on the course and supporting me all the time. Listening to a familiar voice makes the race much easier. It’s good to have a twin when you are far away from home,” she tells Olympics.com.

This moment also became special for Kevin.

“I went to the finish line directly after Vanessa's last shooting at the Olympic individual, because I knew that it could suddenly be about the medal. Then to hug Vanessa at the finish was a special moment for both of us.”

The dream came true a few days later, when German women won a bronze medal in women’s relay.

Twin connection at the Olympics

Kevin admitted they have a special 'twin connection'.

“We understand each other very well. You can feel a twin connection. I often feel when something is not going well, or can imagine how the competition may turn out.

We are now together at the Olympics. A great highlight of the season and a special moment in life!”