Medals update: Sweden wins first women's 4x6km relay gold in Beijing 2022 biathlon

The Swedish team spearheaded by sisters Hanna and Elvira Oeberg raced to their first women’s 4x6km relay gold medal in the Beijing 2022 biathlon competition on Wednesday (16 February).

The quartet of the Oebergs, Linn Persson, and Mona Brorsson took the lead at the last exchange to claim victory in a time of 1:11:03.9, adding to the silver Sweden won in the event in PyeongChang 2018. They finished 12 seconds ahead of the ROC, who had a hand on the gold medal in the second leg of the race. Germany rounded out the podium, winning the bronze in 1:11:41.3.

The 22-year-old Elvira Oeberg won her third medal of these Games, adding to the silvers she won in the women’s sprint and pursuit. Older sister Hanna now has three Olympic medals to her name after winning gold in the pursuit and the women’s relay four years ago.

Women’s 4x6km relay results:

Sweden – 1:11:03.9

ROC – 1:11:15.9

Germany – 1:11:41.3

More to follow.