Winter Paralympics: Top facts about nine flagbearers at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

The Winter Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony at Beijing 2022 promises to be another memorable occasion. With athletes from 46 countries from across the world, the Parade of Athletes is always one of the highlights.

According to the official IPC protocol, the host country’s language determines the order of the nations. Belgium will be the first country with the People’s Republic of China closing out the parade.

We have highlighted nine flagbearers and pick out some essential facts about their incredible backstories.

USA: Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter

Team USA selected two alpine skiers as their Winter Paralympic flagbearers for 2022. Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter were selected by a majority vote from the 67 athletes in the delegation.

Umstead will be joined by her husband, Rob, who will act as her guide. They are the only married couple on the team and have been skiing together since 2008. This will be Danelle’s fourth Paralympic Games. She is a three-time Paralympic bronze medallist in the women’s visually impaired class.

“I was completely surprised,” she said to Team USA. “They did a beautiful thing, and they had my husband joining me. Everything I have done, he has been by my side. He is so proud. This is such an honour, and I was completely shocked.”

Carter is a two-time Paralympian who currently works for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

"Getting to carry the flag alongside Danelle is a huge honour,” Carter said to Team USA. “I lived with her for a few months when I was young in my career. She mentored me, and we became best friends. To be able to walk alongside her [and] represent our whole country and the team, I can’t think of anyone better to be sharing that moment with.”

Danelle Umstead of United States and her guide Rob Umstead at PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Italy: Giacomo Bertagnolli

The Italian team have also chosen an alpine skier as their flagbearer for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.

Giacomo Bertagnolli is a two-time Paralympic champion who picked up his gold medals in the visually impaired class at PyeongChang 2018. He won the men’s slalom and giant slalom with his guide and schoolfriend Fabrizio Casal. He’s not just a very talented tech skier. He also took silver in the super-G and bronze in the downhill.

Giacomo (or ‘Jack’ as he calls himself on Instagram) won his first world title in Tarvisio in Italy back in the 2016-17 season. He is now competing with a new guide, Andrea Ravelli, who is seven years older than the 23-year-old.

“Andrea is a natural coach… He skied alongside those we see at the World Cup until he got injured. I made the decision once Fabrizio got busier at university. He's doing plenty of things while I had to train on a daily basis because the level in Para alpine skiing is increasing,” he told sciaremag.it.

“We won so much together but I needed a change and I'm happy to have done it after all the medals we won."

France: Benjamin Daviet

The decision to award Benjamin Daviet the honour of being France’s Paralympic flagbearer for Beijing 2022 is a reward for an exemplary career at all levels. The 32-year-old from Savoy embodies the Olympic values with his resilience, perseverance and sense of sharing. In para biathlon and para cross country skiing, he has also built up a remarkable record of 19 world medals and five podiums at the Paralympic Winter Games.

It was in July 2006 that Daviet's life changed when he was the victim of a moped accident at the age of 17. Suffering from a fracture his left knee, he had to undergo surgery.

After surgery, he contracted ‘staphylococcus aureus’ which ate away at the cartilage and the joint. This infection now prevents him from bending his left leg.

He was already a keen sportsman with wide interests including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and football but he left sport for several years until putting on his uncle’s skis in 2010. Barely a few months after this decision to go out and find nature, Benjamin Daviet joined the France team where he competes in the LW2 category for the Paralympic Games.

Benjamin Daviet of team France poses after collecting his Gold Medal for the 4x2.5km Open Relay Cross-country during day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Argentina: Enrique Plantey

Enrique Plantey, 39, is a two-time Paralympic alpine skier who has used a wheelchair since he was 11.

The Argentina flagbearer is also on a mission to break down taboos around dating, disability, and sex. With his girlfriend of 10 years, nurse Triana Serfaty, they have launched a book and an Instagram page with the hope of answering some awkward questions.

"It’s fraught with taboos, the sexual taboo and the disability taboo," Plantey said.

“There were two boys, 17 years old, both with a disability asking how they can ‘do it’,” Serfaty added. “They had lots of questions. They wanted to talk because they feel like we can empathise. They are only 17, so they are at that moment of life that you start to explore yourself and to ask a lot of questions. One of the guys was asking, ‘How can I go with my wheelchair and talk to a girl at the park?’”

Ina Forrest of Canada prepares to deliver a stone during the Curling Mixed Bronze Medal match between South Korea and Canada during day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Canada: Ina Forrest and Greg Westlake.

Sharing flagbearer duty for Canada are Ina Forrest and Greg Westlake. The pair are very successful Paralympians. Forrest is a three-time Paralympic medallist in wheelchair curling. Westlake is one of Canada’s most decorated sledge hockey players ever.

After the challenges presented by the pandemic, both are relieved just to make it to China in order to compete. They found out they would have the honour to carry the flag through the Bird’s Nest in that classic COVID-19 way: a video call.

"It was stressful," Westlake said according to TSN. "We could lie and say it wasn't, but one of the biggest challenges for these Games was just getting to these Games.

"[But], I'm extremely proud. I'm extremely humbled by the honour and I just can't wait to get out there with my teammates."

WANG Zhidong (number eight) in training match with Italy. Photo: LingCheng Meng

China: Guo Yujie and Wang Zhidong

The final nation to enter the iconic Bird’s Nest stadium will be the host nation of China. Two athletes share the responsibilities for carrying the flag: Guo Yujie competes in both para cross country skiing and para biathlon. She is 18 and is set to compete in the 6km, 10km, 12.5km (standing category) events of biathlon and sprint event of cross country skiing (standing category).

Wang Zhidong is a 22-year-old para sledge hockey player who played an important role in the team’s Tournament B victory at the 2021 World Para Ice Hockey Championships.