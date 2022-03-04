Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics preview for 8, 9, 10 & 11 March: Key events not to miss

The action continues unabated at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics as the world’s best athletes eye a place on the podium at the global showpiece.

The next four days of action will see medals awarded in multiple disciplines across five sports, including para Alpine skiing, para cross-country skiing, para biathlon, para ice hockey, and wheelchair curling. The round-robin games of both the para ice hockey and wheelchair curling will continue on 8 and 9 March.

Tuesday (8 March)

U.S. dual Paralympics phenom Oksana Masters will be on the hunt for more success in the women's middle distance sitting in the para biathlon, while Ukraine's Liudmyla Liashenko is among the favourites in the women's 10km standing event.

Beijing 2022 will be Masters’ sixth Paralympics after making her debut at the London 2012 Summer Paralympics, where she won para-rowing bronze in the trunk and arms mixed double sculls.

Just six months after winning two gold medals in road cycling at Tokyo 2020 (in 2021), Masters will finally get to realise her dream of featuring at the Paralympics in Beijing.

“I feel like this is literally going to be my Paralympic journey as an athlete coming full circle. I wanted to get to the 2008 Beijing Summer Games so bad. And I failed to make it,” Masters told the IPC website.

Liashenko's compatriot Taras Rad will be looking to win back-to-back titles in the men's middle distance sitting event.

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster has her sights set on a second consecutive gold and third medal in the women's Super-combined slalom sitting in the Alpine skiing events. Dutchman Jeroen Kampschreur will line up as the defending champion in the men's event.

In the women's vision impaired event, Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova will have to fight off a challenge from a strong field in her title defence.

Wednesday (9 March)

Oksana Masters will be wearing a different hat ditching her rifle for a shot at a medal in the women’s cross-country sprint sitting event at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre. The U.S. athlete will be looking to defend her maiden Winter Paralympics gold from PyeongChang 2018.

Look out for 19-year-old Brazilian Cristian Westemaier Ribera, who is in a bid to win his country’s first-ever gold medal at the Winter Paralympics in the men’s competition.

The 42-year-old Canadian legend Brian McKeever heads into his sixth Paralympics, targeting a fourth-consecutive gold medal in the men’s vision impaired sprint.

McKeever, the most decorated male cross-country Paralympian in history with 17 medals over five Winter Games, including 13 golds, will be bringing his illustrious career to an end after Beijing 2022.

"The Olympics and the Paralympics is a very exclusive club. It's very hard to get to be world champion, to be Paralympic champion, there's not very many people that ever get to do that," McKeever told the IPC website.

"But Para sport gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and to follow that dream. I just wanted to be a skier, and I have been now for 20 plus years.”

Thursday (10 March)

The day’s action on the slopes is reserved for the men in Alpine skiing, with three medals being awarded in the giant slalom in the Yanqing zone.

Chief among the contenders is Norway’s Jesper Pedersen who is searching for a second consecutive Paralympic title in the sitting event.

Switzerland’s Theo Gmur will be on the hill to defend his title in the standing event. At the same time, Italian supremo Giacomo Bertagnolli hopes to continue his dominance in the visually impaired classification. Bertagnolli won four medals at PyeongChang 2018, including gold in the giant slalom.

Friday (11 March)

The women will have their turn on the hill in Alpine skiing on 11 March, where they will be competing for silverware in the sitting, standing, and visually impaired categories.

Japanese superstar Momoka Muraoka will be the favourite in the giant slalom sitting event as she eyes back-to-back gold. Muraoka won five medals four years ago in PyeongChang.

French standing skier Marie Bochet will take to the snow looking to further cement her legendary status with a third straight gold medal in the giant slalom.

“I’m expected to perform," she told Radio Mont Blanc looking forward to the Games. "I competed in my first Games 12 years ago in 2010 and we're not eternal. Do I feel pressure? No, because every season is a new season. But also yes, because when you have such a record as mine, people want it to last forever.”

Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia is also aiming to make history, chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive crown in the vision-impaired giant slalom.

We are getting used to the slope little by little. In the end it's not that impressive, but rather playful... It's never easy to discover a brand new slope but this one is really beautiful.

Marie Bochet writing on Twitter from Beijing.

Schedule 8 March

Paralympic Para Alpine Skiing

14:15 Women's Super Combined Vision Impaired MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Women's Super Combined Standing MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Women's Super Combined Slalom Sitting MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Men's Super Combined Vision Impaired MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Men's Super Combined Standing MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Men's Super Combined Sitting MEDAL EVENT

Para Biathlon

10:00 Women's Middle Distance Sitting MEDAL EVENT

10:30 Men's Middle Distance Sitting MEDAL EVENT

12:00 Women's Middle Distance Standing MEDAL EVENT

12:30 Men's Middle Distance Standing MEDAL EVENT

14:00 Women's Middle Distance Vision Impaired MEDAL EVENT

14:30 Men's Middle Distance Vision Impaired MEDAL EVENT

Para Ice Hockey

13:05 Preliminary Round Group A – Canada vs Republic of Korea

16:35 Preliminary Round Group B – Italy vs People’s Republic of China

20:05 Preliminary Round Group B – Czech Republic vs Slovakia

Wheelchair Curling

09:35 Round Robin Session 9 – Switzerland vs Latvia

09:35 Round Robin Session 9 – Great Britain vs Estonia

09:35 Round Robin Session 9 – Republic of Korea vs Canada

14:35 Round Robin Session 10 – Republic of Korea vs Slovakia

14:35 Round Robin Session 10 – Sweden vs Estonia

14:35 Round Robin Session 10 – Latvia vs Norway

19:35 Round Robin Session 11 – Great Britain vs Sweden

19:35 Round Robin Session 11 – Canada vs Slovakia

19:35 Round Robin Session 11 – People’s Republic of China vs United States

19:35 Round Robin Session 11 – Norway vs Switzerland

Schedule 9 March

Para Cross-Country skiing

13:45 Men’s Sprint Sitting Final MEDAL EVENT

13:59 Women’s Sprint Sitting Final MEDAL EVENT

14:13 Men's Sprint Free Technique Standing Final MEDAL EVENT

14:27 Women's Sprint Free Technique Standing Final MEDAL EVENT

14:41 Men's Sprint Free Technique Vision Impaired Final MEDAL EVENT

14:55 Women's Sprint Free Technique Vision Impaired Final MEDAL EVENT

Para Ice Hockey

16:35 Qualifying Finals

20:05 Qualifying Finals

Wheelchair Curling

09:35 Round Robin Session 12 – Norway vs Sweden

09:35 Round Robin Session 12 – Estonia vs Republic of Korea

09:35 Round Robin Session 12 – People’s Republic of China vs Slovakia

14:35 Round Robin Session 13 – Sweden vs Slovakia

14:35 Round Robin Session 13 – United States vs Switzerland

14:35 Round Robin Session 13 – Norway vs People’s Republic of China

14:35 Round Robin Session 13 – Canada vs Great Britain

19:35 Round Robin Session 14 – Republic of Korea vs Great Britain

19:35 Round Robin Session 14 – Estonia vs Canada

19:35 Round Robin Session 14 – United States vs Latvia

Schedule 10 March

Para Alpine Skiing

14:00 Men's Giant Slalom Vision Impaired Run 2 MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Men's Giant Slalom Standing Run 2 MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Men's Giant Slalom Sitting Run 2 MEDAL EVENT

Para Ice Hockey

18:05 Classification Game 7-8

Wheelchair Curling

09:35 Round Robin Session 15 – Canada vs Norway

09:35 Round Robin Session 15 – People’s Republic of China vs Great Britain

09:35 Round Robin Session 15 – Slovakia vs Switzerland

09:35 Round Robin Session 15 – Sweden vs United States

14:35 Round Robin Session 16 – Switzerland vs Estonia

14:35 Round Robin Session 16 – Republic of Korea vs United States

14:35 Round Robin Session 16 – Great Britain vs Latvia

19:35 Round Robin Session 17 – Latvia vs People’s Republic of China

19:35 Round Robin Session 17 – Republic of Korea vs Sweden

19:35 Round Robin Session 17 – Slovakia vs Estonia

Schedule 11 March

Para Alpine Skiing

13:15 Women's Giant Slalom Vision Impaired Run 2 MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Women's Giant Slalom Standing Run 2 MEDAL EVENT

Followed by Women's Giant Slalom Sitting Run 2 MEDAL EVENT

Para Biathlon

10:00 Women's Individual Sitting MEDAL EVENT

10:30 Men's Individual Sitting MEDAL EVENT

12:20 Women's Individual Standing MEDAL EVENT

12:40 Men's Individual Standing MEDAL EVENT

14:05 Women's Individual Vision Impaired MEDAL EVENT

14:25 Men's Individual Vision Impaired MEDAL EVENT

Para Ice Hockey

12:05 Semi-finals

16:05 Classification Games 5-6

20:05 Semi-finals

Wheelchair Curling