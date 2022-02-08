Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 8 February: Unlikely medal winner Gloria Kotnik overwhelmed as she ends podium wait

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: After years of trying, Gloria Kotnik finally took a podium finish in women's snowboard giant parallel slalom.

Slovenia’s Gloria Kotnik banks an emotional bronze medal in women’s parallel giant slalom

Gloria Kotnik today reminded the world that the Olympic Games is as much about the journey as it is about the competition after she claimed bronze in the women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom competition on Tuesday (8 February).

The 32-year-old Slovenian erupted with a scream as she crossed the line to win her first medal on her fourth Olympic appearance.

Before today’s race, Kotnik had never made a podium in her sport. In her previous 137 World Cup races, 14 World Championships and three Olympic Winter Games, the very best she managed was a fourth-place finish. Her highest finish at the Olympics was 15th at PyeongChang 2018.

As she collapsed to the floor with her hands over her face in shock, the tears began to flow.

Even on the podium as her name sounded out through the speakers at the Genting Snow Park, Kotnik remained overcome with emotion, shaking her head in disbelief at her achievement.

“I don’t know what’s happened there,” said Kotnik after the race won by defending champion Ester Ledecka. “I can’t believe it. I don’t know what to say, I’m just so happy, so emotional right now.”

For Kotnik, the medal marks more than finally breaking a duck. Just getting to the Chinese capital was a victory in itself.

Pregnancy saw her miss the 2020/21 season and, after having a son in January 2021, she had just five races to earn selection for her fourth Games.

That she did, and now she is the first Slovenian female to win a medal in snowboard.

“I’m really emotional because it’s my first podium. I had so many ups and downs and it’s just happened here,” continued Kotnik who dedicated her win to her family and close supporters.

As for her son, who just recently celebrated his first birthday back home, Kotnik said: “He’s my biggest achievement in life and I just wanted to make everyone proud.

“It’s just amazing, and I feel like - I don’t know – it’s just that I can’t wait to see my baby.”