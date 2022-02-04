Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Top Moment of the Day – 4 February: The Olympic flame reaches its final destination in stunning Opening Ceremony finale

There is action every day at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but we’ll select for you the best one at the end of the competitions, when Beijing is closing its doors. Today: an Opening Ceremony full of emotions.

The Olympic cauldron has been lit - let the Games begin

Cross-country skier YILAMUJIANG Dinigeer and Nordic Combined athlete ZHAO Jiawen of the People's Republic of China were handed the distinct honour of serving as the final torchbearers of the Olympic Torch Relay.

Yilamujiang and Zhao together placed the torch at the centre of the giant snowflake before it rose slowly upwards. A fireworks display exploded in the night's sky above as the flame reached its final resting place.

The mesmerising moment heralded the climax of what had been an enchanting Opening Ceremony.

From the life-cycle of a dandelion, symbolising the arrival of spring, to a fun, neon-lit Bing Dwen Dwen (official mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games) dancing around the stadium the occasion was scattered with meaning, happiness and celebration all in keeping with the occasion's overall theme of 'simple, safe and splendid.'

Athletes danced and waved as they entered the 'Bird's Nest' stadium during the Parade of Nations knowing that after the festivities end, and everyone is welcomed, winter sport's greatest competition will begin.