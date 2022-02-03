Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch carried on Great Wall of China

The second day of the Olympic Torch Relay got underway on the morning of 3 February, with around 40 torchbearers carrying the flame along a 1.47km section of the most visited section of the Great Wall of China, Badaling.

Among the torchbearers was Ma Long, a five-time men’s table tennis Olympic gold medallist, who said that he believes the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will make more people fall in love with winter sports, inspire them to sharpen the mind and body through sports and constantly challenge themselves.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and vice president of the China Taekwondo Association, Wu Jingyu spoke with excitement about the upcoming Games that begin on 4 February in Beijing.

“As a participant of the two Olympic Games held in Beijing, I am proud of the country. I will cheer for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as a Beijing citizen,” she said.

Other notable torchbearers in Badaling included actor Jackie Chan, Olympic figure skating pairs silver medallist at Vancouver 2010, Pang Qing, and Yang Qian who won gold medals in both the individual and mixed team events in the 10m air rifle at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The Olympic Torch Relay also visited the International Grape Exhibition, with around 50 torchbearers carrying the flame across a 2.47km area of the Yanqing District. During the day, local citizens waved coloured ribbons and put on a dance show, while roller skaters carrying lanterns welcomed the flame as it continued its journey across the People’s Republic of China.

After her performance, a young dancer spoke about how much it meant to her to be part of this historic torch relay.

“The torch is a messenger that relays the flame and the Olympic spirit,” she said. “I feel deeply honored to be a member of this activity and to be Chinese!"

Xu Jianxi, Party Secretary and Village Committee Head of Xidazhuangke Village, Zhangshanying Town said, “It is a great honour to be a torchbearer. As a Party Secretary of a village in the Yanqing Zone, I’ve made years of efforts with many villagers to welcome the Games. Now we’re ready!”

The final leg of the Olympic Torch Relay takes place tomorrow as the world prepares itself for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games, which begins at 8pm local time at the National Stadium.