Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony - mascot resplendent in neon

Another Olympics, another iconic Opening Ceremony at Beijing 2022.

The Olympic Winter Games opened in a spectacular celebration of light and colour and at the centre of it all was the mascot Bing Dwen Dwen lit up with a neon glow.

A giant panda dressed in sports a full body shell of ice shone bright, embodying the strength and willpower of athletes while promoting the Olympic spirit.

“Bing” means ice and “Dwen Dwen” represents children in Mandarin.

The giant panda is China's national animal and was also a nod to the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic firsts

When the Olympic Flame was lit over the National Stadium, aka the Bird's Nest, on Friday (4 February), Beijing became the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

The Bird's Nest is also the only venue on the planet to host the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

And Zhang Yimou, China's world-renowned film director, became the world's first director of two opening ceremonies in the same city - Beijing 2008 and Beijing 2022.