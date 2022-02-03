Winter Olympics, Opening Ceremony: Mohammad Arif Khan to lead a billion hopes at Parade of Nations at Beijing 2022 – watch live

On February 4, all roads lead to the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing.

Fourteen years after dazzling the world with a memorable opening and closing ceremonies to mark the Beijing 2008 Summer Games, the iconic venue in the Chinese capital will light up yet again for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

Along with cultural programmes showcasing China’s rich heritage, the traditional Parade of Nations will see contingents of every participating country proudly marching past with their country’s flag. The opening ceremony signals the official beginning of the Games.

This year, for the first time in Winter Olympics history, each nation can have two flag bearers – one man and one woman. India, however, will only have Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan – the country’s sole representative at Beijing 2022.

Mohammad Arif Khan, who will be competing in the slalom and giant slalom events at Beijing, will carry the hopes of a billion Indians anticipating a good performance after the success at Tokyo 2020. India will be the 23rd country in the Parade of Nations at Beijing.

“I always wanted to be someone who would draw a line for the generation to follow. I’m feeling very happy and proud to be carrying the flag in the Opening Ceremony, which will be seen by the world,” Mohammad Arif Khan told Outlook.

Celebrated Chinese film-maker Zhang Yimou, who also led the Beijing 2008 Summer Games opening and closing ceremonies, will be directing the opening ceremony for Beijing 2022. The cultural programme will feature 3,000 performers.

When does the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony start?

The Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony starts from 8:00 PM local time in China or 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in India?

Live streaming of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in India will be available on the Olympics.com.

The Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony will also be telecast live on national broadcaster Doordarshan’s DD Sports channel in India.