Winter Olympics: Arif Khan shouldering India’s hopes in Beijing 2022 – watch live

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics getting underway in China from Friday, February 4, India’s collective focus will be on Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan.

Arif Khan will be the only Indian athlete at the upcoming Winter Games, which conclude on February 20. The Jammu and Kashmir skier will compete in two events – men’s slalom and giant slalom.

With only Arif Khan, Beijing 2022 will see India’s smallest contingent since the Salt Lake 2002 Games, where luger Shiva Keshavan was the country’s only representative. At the last edition, Sochi 2018, India had a contingent of two.

At Beijing 2022, the 31-year-old Arif Khan will be India’s 16th Winter Olympian but the first one in history to directly qualify for two different events at a single edition of the Winter Games.

Arif Khan’s Beijing 2022 campaign starts with the giant slalom event on February 13. Slalom follows on February 16. Both events will be held at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing District.

In a nutshell, both events require participants to ski down a slope in the quickest time possible while ensuring they pass between sets of poles or gates. In giant slalom, the gates are at a greater distance to each other than in slalom. Each athlete gets two runs and the one with the quickest cumulative time over both attempts wins.

Arif Khan has already left India for Beijing on January 31 after undergoing high-altitude training at his hometown Gulmarg.

“My aim is to make it among the top 30 athletes. That would be one of the best results that India can have,” Arif Khan told Olympics.com.

Barring Arif Khan, Indian fans can also look forward to watching some of the biggest names in winter sports in action at Beijing 2022. Women’s Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, chasing her third straight Winter Olympics gold at Beijing, American snowboarding aces Chloe Kim and Shaun White, a three-time halfpipe Olympic champion, will be some of the stars to look out for.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Arif Khan’s schedule and live India start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

February 13, Sunday

Giant Slalom Run 1 – 7:45 AM IST

Giant Slalom Run 2 – 11:15 AM IST

February 16, Wednesday

Slalom Run 1 – 7:45 AM IST

Slalom Run 2 – 11:15 AM IST

Where to watch Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics live in India?

Live streaming of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in India, including Arif Khan’s slalom and giant slalom skiing events, will be available on the Olympics.com.

Beijing 2022 will also be telecast live on the DD Sports TV channel in India.