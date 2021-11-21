Who is Mohammad Arif Khan

India’s Mohammad Arif Khan became the first athlete from the country to earn a quota place for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the slalom event in alpine skiing. The achievement fulfils a lifelong dream for the alpine skier from Jammu & Kashmir.

Skiing was always in his blood. Mohammad Arif Khan was born on March 3, 1990, and grew up in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, a major tourist destination known for its snowy weather.

“As children we used to play football and cricket, but there was no playground around us,” Arif told the Rediff website. “Skiing was the only convenient sport for us.”

Mohammad Arif Khan’s father Yasin Khan owns a ski equipment shop in Gulmarg and so, Arif was always close to the sport. He first took it up at the age of four.

“It was in 1994,” Arif told The Hindu. “We had to walk about 500 metres to the ski shop. And there was thick snow. My father had groomed a small ski slope just outside the shop. We started (skiing) at around 9.30 AM and went on for hours.”

Mohammad Arif Khan turned to competitive skiing when he was 10 years old and steadily rose up the ladder.

At the age of just 12, Mohammad Arif Khan won a gold medal in the slalom in his first appearance at the national championship.

Arif made his international debut for India when he was 16 at a junior international ski federation (FIS) event in Yomase, Japan. He finished 23rd in the giant slalom.

In 2011, Mohammad Arif Khan won two gold medals - in the slalom and giant slalom - at the South Asian Winter Games, the only edition held thus far.

Mohammad Arif Khan’s first taste of the FIS World Ski Championships came in 2013. The Indian alpine skier finished 59th in the slalom and 91st in the giant slalom and was unable to move past the qualification stage.

Since then, Arif has taken part in three more world championships, with his best result being 45th in the giant slalom at the 2021 edition in Italy. It was the first time he qualified for the final in any world championship event.

With skiing being an expensive sport, most of Arif’s funding comes from his father, who poured his income from the ski equipment shop into his son’s career. Arif also doubles up as a skiing instructor or a coach occasionally to make up for the shortfall.

However, ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Mohammad Arif Khan had to turn to crowdfunding in order to train and cover other expenses in the lead up to the Games. However, he fell short by a small margin and his dream was left unrealised.

In 2021, Arif had planned to get married in September but decided instead to put all his energies into qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics, his father told Hindustan Times.

His efforts and determination have paid off and it may have come four years late, but Mohammad Arif Khan will finally fulfil his dream soon.

“I want to put my country on the skiing map,” Arif told The Hindu. “If I can achieve something, the global skiing community will take note of where I am from. It might make them see India as a potential top skiing destination.”